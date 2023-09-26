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CoinTime Expands Its Bitcoin ATM Locations In California, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and Wisconsin To Over 180 Locations

Sacramento, California – CoinTime, a leading Bitcoin ATM operator known for its low fees, higher transaction limits, and exceptional customer service experience, is proud to announce an expansion of its Bitcoin ATM network across 5 states. With this expansion, CoinTime now operates over 180 ATMs, thereby enhancing its reach and facilitating even more convenient access to Bitcoin for the public.

State-wise Breakdown of CoinTime’s Network

Here is a composition of CoinTime’s Bitcoin ATMs in the United States:

Whether you are new to Bitcoin or are looking for the best experience, it’s easy to buy Bitcoin with CoinTime.

CoinTime continues to offer secure and easy access to Bitcoin with cash, all in under three minutes. Whether you are in California with its 99 bitcoin ATMs or in Illinois, Texas, and Arizona, you can easily find a CoinTime ATM near you.

A spokesperson for CoinTime said, “At CoinTime, we believe that everyone should have equal access to financial opportunities. That’s why we’re committed to accelerating financial inclusion through global access to cryptocurrency.”

Simple 4-Step Process

To use a CoinTime ATM, users need to follow a simple 4-step process, which includes:

  1. Creating a wallet
  2. Locating a CoinTime Bitcoin ATM near you
  3. Entering a wallet address to receive purchased Bitcoin
  4. Finally, inserting cash into the ATM

Learn more about Bitcoin and where to buy Bitcoin with CoinTime’s ultimate guide for BTC ATM users by visiting cointimeatm.com. Here we have helpful answers for everyone.

More Information

To find out more about CoinTime and the expansion of its Bitcoin ATM network across California, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and Wisconsin to over 180 locations, please visit the website at https://cointimeatm.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/cointime-expands-its-bitcoin-atm-locations-in-california-texas-arizona-illinois-and-wisconsin-to-over-180-locations/

About CoinTime

At CoinTime, we believe that everyone should have equal access to financial opportunities. That’s why we’re committed to accelerating financial inclusion through global access to cryptocurrency.

Contact CoinTime

2390 Florin Road
Sacramento
California 95822
United States

(530) 746-8609

Website: https://cointimeatm.com/

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