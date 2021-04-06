Common Ground Launches On-Demand, Pay-As-You-Go Workplace Services

Corporate Flex Solution is Common Ground’s most flexible solution yet giving Malaysian businesses the ability to work near home, be more productive and save office costs.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 6 April 2021 – Common Ground, Malaysia’s largest leading coworking space, has launched an on-demand, pay-as-you-go service called the Corporate Flex Solution that allows users to drop in to use their award-winning spaces and fully-equipped facilities for as low as RM2.50 per half-hourly blocks.

The service piloted in February and gives users access to Common Ground’s fully-equipped workspaces, meeting rooms, and also photocopying, printing and courier services across all its retail outlets.

“As companies have started reopening up their businesses, we see a growing demand for a ‘third place’ to work,” says Yvonne Lee, Country Head of Malaysia for Common Ground. “Most people are familiar with the hybrid of working from home or working from the office but now, we’re introducing a new flexible space option for corporates and its employees that is neither home nor office. It’s the added option of working near home.”

How does Corporate Flex Solution work

“If you already have some commitments or a HQ, Corporate Flex gives your teams a ‘third workspace’ in addition to working from home,” Yvonne explains. “This workspace is available to them how, when and where they need it. They can access any of Common Ground’s locations that are nearest to them and in micro blocks of 30 minutes.”

As an employer, you’ll book a Corporate Flex Solution membership package for your staff, paying a base membership rate per staff. They’ll then have access to all Common Ground locations in Malaysia, Thailand and The Philippines, and can use the Common Ground app to find the location closest to them. They’ll be able to check in to whichever outlet they choose, using the facilities as and when they need to. You’ll pay only for the time and facilities that your team members use, whether they need to book a meeting room, host a series of calls or just pop in to use the printer. You can even put a cap on how much credit can be utilised per staff member per month.

“The aim of Corporate Flex is to give great companies the best of in-person and remote work so that their people can enjoy their work, collaborate with their colleagues, and continue to perform at their peak,” Lee says.

Working from home is good but working near home is better

The events of 2020 have shown the world that flexible or remote working is not only possible but can be productive. However, as we head into our second year of the pandemic, it’s clear that improvements can be made. According to a recent survey*, two out of three Malaysians struggle with working from home with 62% of them citing inadequate home office setup or equipment as the reason.

Lee further elaborates: “As a boss, you may be fielding complaints from your team about poor WiFi connections, or a lack of privacy from which to conduct client calls. Maybe they just really want to be able to use the office printer again. How do you balance the safety of your team members against their productivity? And if you’re not prepared to fully reopen your office space, what can you do to provide the resources and space they need?”

“Corporate Flex Solution is therefore perfect also for companies that are currently in limbo as they reflect on their office leasing strategy and how best to keep productivity up while saving costs and keeping employees safe.”

Who is Corporate Flex for

“If you’re trying to balance your people strategy with your office strategy, here’s where Corporate Flex bridges that,” Yvonne says. “Working from home may have worked for some people but learning from the majority of our current members, it is still not the ideal set-up.”

Corporate Flex will work for your company if your staff predominantly work from home, but still need a conducive and productive workspace to collaborate. Maybe you’re looking to downsize on your permanent office space to save on fixed costs during these uncertain times; maybe you’re keen to introduce more flexibility to keep your staff engaged and motivated. Corporate Flex gives you the bandwidth to allow your staff that flexibility, while also providing a structured and conducive workspace for them to use and when they need it.

Why it works so well

It’s the flexibility that’s so great. In Malaysia, there are 12 locations around the Klang Valley and Penang, and soon Johor, so that no matter where they are, users will have a great base to work from. With pricing as low as RM2.50 per 30-minute block and the ability to add or reduce staff memberships as the business needs, employers only pay for exactly what is used, without the traditional fixed overheads of a full-time office. Also, with no deposits, no long-term commitment and the ability to terminate anytime with credits fully refundable, companies can sign-up and plan accordingly with the demands of their own business.

Then there are the benefits Common Ground is famed for: the inspiring interior design and friendly customer service. You can make use of Common Ground’s great event spaces, cafes, membership benefits and private offices. And of course, the vibrant community of like-minded companies and collaborative opportunities.

“At Common Ground, we’ve always been champions of modern, flexible working solutions to suit your working style, and our newest offering has been designed with current events in mind. Corporate Flex is a flexible workspace solution that allows you to make the most of our award-winning spaces and amenities.”

For more information on Corporate Flex Solution, visit bit.ly/CGFlexInfo or email [email protected]

Corporate Flex Solution locations in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Corporate Flex Solution is made available at the following Common Ground locations:

1. George Town: Level 2, Moulmein Rise Shoppes, No. 9, Jalan Moulmein, 10350 George Town Penang 2. Mont Kiara: Level 13A Wisma Mont Kiara, No 1 Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur 3. Petaling Jaya: G.016, The Square, Jaya One, 72A, Jalan Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz, 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor 4. Damansara Heights: Penthouse 16-1 level 16, Wisma UOA Damansara II, No 6, Changkat Semantan, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur 5. Ara Damansara: F01-F08, 1st Floor Citta Mall No 1 Jalan PJU 1A/48 6. Bangsar South: Menara BT, Level 1 & 2, Tower 3, Avenue 7, Horizon 2 Bangsar South City No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur 7. Mutiara Damansara: Level 16 & 17, Nucleus Tower, No. 10, Jalan PJU 7/6, Mutiara Damansara, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor 8. KL Eco City: Levels 15-19, Boutique Office 1(B01-C), Menara 2, KL Eco City, No 3, Jalan Bangsar, 59200, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 9. Bukit Bintang: Level 24 & 25, 198 Menara Worldwide, Jalan Bukit Bintang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur 10. TTDI: Level 11, Menara KEN TTDI, 37, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur 11. KL Sentral: Unit 39-02 (East Wing), Q Sentral, 2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Kumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur 12. Ampang: 1st Floor Phase 2 Petronas Station, Lot 6904 Jalan Kolam Air Lama, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

*Source: As published by Ipsos Malaysia in January 2021 from a study conducted among 12,823 employed online adults aged 16-72 across 28 countries.





About Common Ground Malaysia

Co-founded by Erman Akinci and Juhn Teo, Common Ground is Malaysia’s largest leading coworking space that prides itself on not just being a premium workspace, but also a synergistic coworking community that cultivates a vibrant ecosystem of diverse and driven minds across various industries. The coworking space curates a multitude of weekly events across business, technology, and lifestyle spheres to continuously integrate and elevate its members, along with securing hundreds of lifestyle and professional partners to garner the best benefits for its community. Additionally, the coworking space connects its ever-growing community through its proprietary app, which serves as a social platform and business network for members to connect, irrespective of the venue they choose to work from. Aside from keeping its community updated on weekly events and partnership benefits, the app’s social newsfeed and business opportunities forum, among other features, collectively embody Common Ground’s belief in nurturing and championing a synergistic business ecosystem.

Since its launch in March 2017, the game-changing business has since acquired over 5,000 members across 13 venues in Malaysia, four venues in the Philippines, and two venues in Thailand. Each Common Ground venue houses their signature components – a café, event space, board rooms, meeting rooms, lounges, call booths, and three formats of standard workspace — hot desks, fixed desks, and private offices. In addition to standard memberships, Common Ground also offers Enterprise Solutions. Designed to power large teams of 50 or more, these tailored solutions give corporations a dedicated and custom-built space to call their own. Helping them save on real estate and operational costs, companies can benefit from modern and fully-serviced satellite offices, swing spaces, or even main HQ’s, without the worry of long-term contracts or upfront costs impacting their cash flow.





www.commonground.work

Facebook: commonground.work

Instagram: commonground.work

#CommonGround #AmbitionLivesHere