HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachConstruction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Construction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Cr Dr Conrad Wong, Vice President of Yau Lee Holdings, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 August 2021 – The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (“HKICM”) hosted the “HKICM 23rd Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony” on 27 August at JW Marriott Hong Kong at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works). Cr Dr Conrad Wong was honoured with the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award.

 

The Construction Management Award was inaugurated in 2016 and has since become one of the most prestigious accolades in construction management sector. The Awards aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, uphold the pursuit of quality service and motivate industry development. Themed “New EraNew Challenge” this year, this third edition of the Award aims to acknowledge the construction industry for embracing a new era and thriving amidst the new challenges it brings. The Presentation Ceremony saw 66 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious Excellent Construction Team Awards granted to Hip Hing Construction Company Limited’s South Island Place project (New Works category) and Gammon Construction Limited’s Central Plaza Podium Extension project (A&A Works category).

 

Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, our Head Juror of CMA 2020, mentioned, “The construction team of South Island Place managed the completion of a high-quality building within tight timeframe while displaying exceptional project management capability. The construction team of Central Plaza Podium Extension has put in creative ideas to meet client requirements. The team also collaborated extensively with various parties to minimize disruptions caused to the adjacent buildings.”

 

In terms of the individual awards, Young Construction Manager Award was given to Cr CHEN Fai Wing Phyllis from Gammon Construction Limited who owns 16 years of experience, and Cr Dr Conrad WONG received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 30 years of experience in construction engineering, Cr Dr Wong’s devotion in developing robots and applications of artificial intelligence for construction has made tremendous contribution to the industry. On receiving this honour, Cr Dr Conrad WONG shared, “The duty of the Construction Manager is very challenging. There is a sense of excitement and accomplishment when the innovative ideas become reality and recognized by the construction industry. A great team is essential in the whole process. I am very grateful to my colleagues for their hard work and creativity in innovating new construction methods to build a better Hong Kong.”

 

Cr Tony ZA, President of HKICM and Cr Daniel SHUM, Immediate Past President, shared in their welcome remarks, “The pandemic has caused over 9 months’ delay to this presentation ceremony and posed difficulties to the judging process. Notwithstanding all the challenges from the pandemic, the construction sector has upheld professionalism and devoted to building a liveable city for everyone. We pay our tribute and respect to all practitioners, and thank them for their unswerving contribution.”

 

Construction Management Awards 2020 results:

Award

Company

Project

Awardee

Team Awards

Excellent Construction Team – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

/

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

/

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

One Hennessy

/

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

/

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

The Quayside

/

Excellent Construction Team – A&A Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Central Plaza Podium Extension

/

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension

/

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

The Eastmark

/

Individual Awards

HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award

Grand

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

/

Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP

Young Construction Manager Award

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

/

Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis

Merit

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

/

Cr Chan Wing Hong, Ronald

Merit

Sun Fook Kong Construction Limited

/

Cr Ir Ng Wai Hung

Construction Manager Award – New Works

Grand

CR Construction Company Limited

One Hennessy

Cr Wong Chung Yuen

Merit

Build King Construction Limited

Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station

Ir Kwan Yee Kin, Keith

Merit

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Lo Ho Kwan, Kelvin

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

The Quayside

Mr Sare Ka Ming, Franklin

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Cr Tse Ka Cheung

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

Cr Yeung Sin Kai, Eddie

Construction Manager Award – A&A Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Central Plaza Podium Extension

Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

The Eastmark

Cr Tsui Chun Tim

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension

Cr Wan Moon Sing, Stephen

Site Manager Award – New Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

The Quayside

Mr Chow Che Leung

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

One Hennessy

Mr Johnny Chan

Merit

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Cheung Kwok Wah

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Mr Lau Ka Ning

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

Cr Lo Chi Wang, Lewis

Merit

Build King Construction Limited

Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station

Mr Poon Chon Hei, Ronan

Building Services Coordinator Award – New Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

The Quayside

Mr Tong Kei Ho, Michael

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

The St. Regis Hong Kong Hotel

Mr Chan Wai Ming

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

Mr Cheng Wai Kit

Merit

Chinney Construction Company Limited

Jockey Club Postgraduate Halls 2 & 3

Mr Koo Wai Kit, Charles

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Mr Lai Chi Wai, Chris

Merit

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Lai Ho Yin, Stanley

Merit

Build King Construction Limited

Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station

Mr Tse Ho Kwong

Engineer Award – New Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

The Quayside

Mr Tse Chung Wai, Terence

Distinction

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Lau Chun Man, Samuel

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

One Hennessy

Ms Moira Chen

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Cr Wong Ka Chun

Merit

Build King Construction Limited

Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station

Ir Wong Kar Wai, Stan

Engineer Award – A&A Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Central Plaza Podium Extension

Mr Cheung Wai Hong

Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

The Eastmark

Ir Ng Mo Yiu, Kim

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension

Cr Ho Chin Choi

Quantity Surveyor Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Leung Yiu Tai

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

Mr Chan Kwong Charn

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

Novi

Mr Lau Kai Chung

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Mr Leung Kwong Chi

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

One Hennessy

Mr Tang Wai Shing

Merit

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Cr Wong Hui Chuen

Quantity Surveyor Award – A&A Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Central Plaza Podium Extension

Mr Cheng Tai Yau Ricky

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

The Eastmark

Mr Choy Chi Wai, William

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension

Mr Yiu Pun Cheong

EHS Officer Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Chiu Ka Chun, Zero

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Mr Leung Yiu Keung

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

Novi

Mr Lo Cheuk Hing, Dickson

Merit

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Mr Yip Man Ho

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

Mr Yuen Kwong Sing

EHS Officer Award – A&A Works

Grand

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

The Eastmark

Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody

Distinction

Gammon Construction Limited

Central Plaza Podium Extension

Mr Chan Tsz Fung

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension

Mr Tang Kwok Wai Ellis

Construction Supervisor Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

South Island Place

Mr Wong Man Hong, Ronnie

Merit

Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)

Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)

Mr Chan Ching Yee

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

Novi

Mr Fong Chi Hon, Eddy

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

The Quayside

Mr Lui Kin Leung, Wilson

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong

Mr Ng Tin Shing

Construction Supervisor Award – A&A Works

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Central Plaza Podium Extension

Mr Tsui Chun Lok

Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited

The Eastmark

Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

St. Joseph’s College – Special Project for Premises Extension

Mr Yuen Chi Keung

 

*In alphabetical order of company names

 

Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel

We thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2020.

Head Juror

Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Juror Members

Ir Prof Albert P.C. CHAN

Associate Director of Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development

Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety

Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP

Chairman, Construction Industry Council

Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan

Past President, The Hong Kong Construction Association

Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS, MH

Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited

Cr SHUM Hau-tak, Daniel

Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Sr Edwin TANG

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Ir Dr P L YUEN

Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

*In alphabetical order of surnames

 

Photo captions

Photo 1: The Excellent Construction Team – New Works Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Construction Company Limited’s South Island Place project.

Photo 2: The Excellent Construction Team – A&A Works Award was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited’s Central Plaza Podium Extension project.

Photo 3: Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum.

Photo 4: Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis received Young Construction Manager Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum.

Photo 5: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel

Photo 6: Group Photo of Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and HKICM Committee Members

Download pictures of the Construction Management Awards Presentation Ceremony from below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XVvFnilH-0lX59zV11FCmdqbyL11KX_B

 

For more information about Construction Management Awards 2020 please visit http://www.hkicm-cma.com/

 

About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The number of HKICM members reached 3,162, of which 1,188 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).

Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.

#HongKongInstituteofConstructionManagers

