CouponzGuru announces UAE launch

CouponzGuru has finally announced its launch in the UAE; so any online shopper can now access the benefits of the website, like the recent launches and latest deals in UAE too.

On the eve of the launch, CouponzGuru website’s founder, Mr. Vikash Khetan, said “It is a proud moment for us to announce our arrival in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. We started the website with a motive to provide utmost shopping experience to our customers and it feels great to see our customer base expanding”.

Started in 2011, CouponzGuru is one of the leading coupons and daily deals websites in India. “We do not just find the right deal and save money of users, but also go through the whole process of finding a genuine and relevant coupon code that makes the deal simple. The work is about making it easier for the customer so that they do not have to go to different websites to find a great deal and then shop,” the company said.

CouponzGuru.com saves time, money and, of course, energy for the shoppers. The starting was a bit challenging just as it is for every newcomer in the e-commerce market. The company used to have just 10-15 merchants, like Makemytrip, Yatra, Myntra, Snapdeal and few more. But with time, the Indian e-commerce market has grown, and so has the company. Today, new merchants are added on the CouponzGuru website almost daily. What is of utmost importance to the company is the customers and their shopping experience at the site. The UAE website has been launched with the same motive and enthusiasm.

It currently has 500 listed merchants, some of the prominent names being Amazon UAE, Noon, Voga Closet, Ontime, Aliexpress, 6th Street, Ounass, Gap, H&M. The list goes on. The full list of merchants is given clearly on the website.

About CouponzGuru UAE

CouponzGuru UAE features coupons codes in all kinds of products/services category that one can think of. As online shoppers, it is just impossible to keep tab on every website that provides deals; so the website sorts them altogether in one place so that the purchase becomes hassle-free and time saving for the customers.

The company offers a lot of services, like Mobiles and Electronics, Fashion, Accessories, Travel, Medicine and Food. In addition, CouponzGuru also features stores that cater to a variety of categories on website like Online Education, Web Hosting, Books, Baby Products, Restaurants and more. Both deals and coupons are provided on the website, enabling shoppers to buy from the above mentioned categories. It can be noted that both of them work differently. The website validates and checks every coupon by itself to make sure that it is working. Also, it keeps sending the latest discount codes and deals to the subscribers so that they can avail of the continuous benefits.

CouponzGuru has come a long way in the journey. Today, it has a lot of merchants across the world. And with the motive to serve more and more customers, the company aims to expand further. It is never the money or the profit that makes a business succeed, but the loyal customers that help it to grow throughout the journey. “We believe that the sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning and we strive to work accordingly,” says the company.

Also published on Medium.