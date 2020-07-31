COVID-19 fighter: Don’t miss out with Việt Nam News’ new app!

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 31 July 2020 – While countries around the world are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam is confidently dealing with new cases, keeping the situation under control, and is one of few nations recording positive growth in the first half of 2020.

Vietnam, now still one of the safest countries in the world and a favourite destination for investors, is striving to soon bring tourists back to its rich land and sea with eight World Heritage sites, 13 intangible cultural heritages and three Global Geoparks recognized by UNESCO.

Việt Nam News, the only national English language daily, is committed to providing an accurate and up-to-date insight into the country.

We have been always on hand for truthful, factual, complete and reliable information about Viet Nam and the world for almost 30 years.

In order to bring Việt Nam News closer to our valued readers, especially amid difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of our geographic connections are hampered, we are proud to introduce our most recent product, the Vietnam News Daily application. All our printed issues are published in PDF format in the app, including the Việt Nam News Daily newspaper and Sunday Việt Nam News.

Our dear readers may access the app at the links below:

Apple’s App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/epaper-vietnam-news/id1511690781?l=it&ls=1

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.paperlit.android.vietnamnews2

Please contact us at: Việt Nam News Hà Nội Head Office 79 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội Email: [email protected] Advertising Department Tel: (84-24) 3933 2326 Email: [email protected] Hotline: (84)912154616 Distribution Department Tel: (84-24) 3933 2325 Email: [email protected] Note: The newsstand items can be downloaded free in August and September, 2020

About Viet Nam News:

From a national newspaper published by the Vietnam News Agency that was first available on the newsstands in 1991, Viet Nam News has extended its standing to a regional publication, and finally to a continental posture as a member of the prestigious Asian News Network comprising 21 publications in Asia. It can be said that Vietnam News is the most influential English language newspaper in Vietnam.

With steady development over almost thirty years, the newspaper is now a full-size, 28-page daily, in addition to a Sunday edition. We attract numerous foreign readers, from politicians, economists, investors and tourists, to overseas Vietnamese and other people interested in Vietnamese and regional lifestyle and culture.

Our printed newspaper provides comprehensive coverage of the latest domestic and international developments in all areas including politics, business, culture, and sports. It also carries commentary, analysis and reports on the environment, science and technology, lifestyle and key social issues. Sunday’s edition of Việt Nam News features various aspects of Vietnamese culture, society and attractive tourist destinations.

Our other media channels are constantly evolving, giving readers the most up-to-date, reliable, and relevant news.

Our constantly updated website at https://vietnamnews.vn has drawn huge attention thanks to its comprehensive coverage of numerous sectors, from business, science, education, the arts and culture, to other social activities.

http://bizhub.vn provides readers with the latest news on companies, M&A activities, business laws, new products and commentary from industry insiders. We commit to providing the most reliable channel of business news and analysis on local issues, allowing users to exchange ideas and make valuable contacts in a variety of fields.

http://ovietnam.vn/ aims to provide readers with the country’s latest developments in culture, fashion, travel and entertainment. We are also proud to present in-depth feature stories, thoroughly presented with historical and cultural background on various aspects of life in Việt Nam.

Our social media channels (Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter) cater to readers and followers of the next generation. Its extensive coverage, from Vietnamese cuisine to life in every corner of this beautiful land, all can be reached through the new app.

With Việt Nam News and its comprehensive channels, a world of information is at your fingertips.