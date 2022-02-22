CPA Australia donates fresh vegetables and 20,000 food packs to Food Angel to help the vulnerable

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 February 2022 – With the aggressive resurgence of the pandemic sweeping through Hong Kong – the vulnerable community continues to suffer from the drastic increase of prices in fresh vegetable and other essential food items. In response to this, CPA Australia Greater China Divisional Council, Past Presidents and its committee members in Hong Kong announces a joint effort in donating fresh vegetables and more than 20,000 pre-cooked meal boxes to the elderly, the low-income families and the vulnerable community residing in the Sham Shui Po district with the help of Food Angel.

CPA Australia expects to feed thousands of people with fresh vegetables and hot nutritious food for the next couple of days

Since the Chinese New Year, Hong Kong has suffered from a shortage of fresh food supply which resulted in soaring grocery prices. This intensified the financial burden of many low-income families with many confessing that they have been living solely on plain rice.

Concerned with the struggles of the vulnerable community, CPA Australia Divisional Council, Past Presidents and Committee members hoped to make use of this opportunity to support Food Angel in providing more fresh vegetables and pre-cooked meal boxes for those in needs. This donation contributed by this group of CPA Australia members is expected to feed thousands of people with fresh vegetables and hot nutritious food for the next couple of days in this cold weather.

One of CPA Australia’s greatest focuses is to make a positive impact to the community we live in and we have always advocated the importance of formulating precise allocation and appropriate dissemination when it comes to community support. Through this community outreach, CPA Australia hopes that Hong Kong will recover and recuperate from the 5th wave very soon.

About CPA Australia

CPA Australia is one of the largest professional accounting bodies in the world, with more than 168,000 members in over 100 countries and regions, including more than 21,000 members in Greater China. CPA Australia has been operating in Hong Kong since 1955 and opened our Hong Kong office in 1989. Our core services include education, training, technical support and advocacy. CPA Australia provides thought leadership on local, national and international issues affecting the accounting profession and public interest. We engage with governments, regulators and industries to advocate policies that stimulate sustainable economic growth and have positive business and public outcomes. Find out more at cpaaustralia.com.au

