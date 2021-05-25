Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in

DUBAI: Danish trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank is launching a new cryptocurrency product, allowing clients from the Middle East and North Africa to trade crypto coins against some major currencies. The Crypto FX will allow investors to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin against euros, dollars, and yen from a single margin account, the bank said in a statement. The bank’s clients can trade and hedge both long and short exposure in the three major crypto currencies, it said, and they will be in the form of derivatives and not physical coins.