Dettol wins the Outstanding Community Service in Personal Hygiene of Health Partnership Award 2020 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 August 2020 – RB Hong Kong is proud to announce Dettol received the Health Partnership Award 2020 that recognized our contribution to Outstanding Community Service in Personal Hygiene under the category of Corporate Social Responsibility. The Health Partnership Award is themed “Be your healthiest self”, aims to raise people awareness of lifelong health and wellness, which perfectly connects with Dettol’s brand mission.

Throughout the years, RB exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world, and to help people making access to the highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right and not a privilege. In line with such purpose, Dettol, one of RB’s leading brands in Hong Kong not only strives to provide trusted and a variety of products for personal and family health and hygiene but put ourselves accountable for education for the community at large.

Dettol understands that children’s immunity systems are not yet well-established. Washing hands is one of the most effective means to prevent germ transmission. Aligned with its brand purpose, Dettol launched the flagship educational program, Dettol Health Academy helping Hong Kong kids to develop simple but critical handwashing habit, enabling them to prevent germ transmission in their growing-up journey and thus, inspiring their parents on family hygiene and in turn contributing to a healthier community. Dettol Health Academy also embraced digital development and extended its life-engagement to teach kindergarten students in a fun and easily accessible way. Previously, the program went out from classrooms and set up a mobile germ testing station on a school bus to visualize hand washing steps, bringing a new learning experience to the students. Such new education format was endorsed by the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Save The Children.

Since its launch in 2011, Dettol Health Academy has been receiving positive recognition from different stakeholders. Over 90% of interviewed parents agreed the program helped improving children’s understanding of personal hygiene [1] . Until 2019, Dettol Health Academy has visited approximately 70% of Hong Kong kindergartens, more than 620 schools in total, and educated kids aged at 3 to 5 years old to date.

Not only engaging in educational program for the next generation, Dettol supports the Hong Kong community with public hygiene education. Dettol continuously shares hygiene and disease prevention related tips and education through its websites and social media platforms to remind the public the importance of maintaining a hygienic environment and the means to break the infection chain, in order to create a cleaner, healthier world.

Hosted by ETNET, a prominent local media in Hong Kong, the Health Partnership Award 2020 covers nine categories and recognises 28 companies for their outstanding achievements in making efforts and contributions to promoting public health and bringing excellent products. The award is selected by leaders from different professions and fields by assessing the companies in diversified facets including innovativeness, functionality, market potential, benefits to consumers, and public impact. In particular, the award category, Corporate Social Responsibility, recognises and credits contributors who integrate social and environmental and public health concerns in their business operations and interactions with their stakeholders, especially in the ongoing epidemic of Penyakit Virus Corona 2019 (COVID-19) period.



About Dettol

The brand first started in hospitals 80 years ago, where Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was first used for the cleaning and disinfection of skin during surgical procedures. As a trusted brand by doctors, Dettol was also used to protect mothers from illness after childbirth.

Ever since then, Dettol has been trusted around the world to help prevent wounds from infection, prevent sickness and help mums protect their families by killing harmful germs and helping to create safe environments for them to thrive in.

The brand continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health. It’s still valued today as a reliable and effective product which is safe to use on skin but also powerful enough to use for environmental germ-killing tasks.

Dettol is world #1[2] Germ Protection brand. Dettol also ranked first in Sales Value (HK$) in the Hand Wash segment of Liquid Soap category for the 10-year period[3].

About Dettol Health Academy

Established in 2011, Dettol Health Academy aims to educate the next generation in Hong Kong on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and hand washing techniques. In addition to face to face education, Dettol Health Academy often shares hygiene knowledge online with interesting visuals and videos to enable children to learn more about hygiene effectively, anytime and anywhere.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB’s passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies