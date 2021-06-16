DHL adds Sustainable Marine Fuel option for Full-Container Load shipments

DHL Global Forwarding is offering to reduce its main haul carbon emissions with the use of Sustainable Marine Fuels for ocean freight

Customers can now decarbonize their complete ocean freight supply chains

The new service offers a fuel-switch on behalf of the customer

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 June 2021 – DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, introduces another Sustainable Marine Fuel (SMF) service for ocean freight as part of its sustainability strategy. Following the success of the launch of a similar service for Less-than-Container Load (LCL) shipments, they are now extending the carbon reduction option to Full-Container Load (FCL) shipments. Customers can easily choose the use of sustainable biofuels via the myDHLi Quote + Book function, which also includes a carbon calculator. Offering the option of using SMF is another step towards cleaner and greener ocean freight, in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Mission 2050 of net-zero emissions logistics.

“As one of the leading ocean freight forwarders globally, we take a serious commitment in our fight against climate change. With the strong demand for ocean freight in Asia Pacific, we are in a prime position to offer our customers a new and easier way to reduce their carbon footprint, by choosing sustainable biofuels, and decarbonizing their entire ocean freight trade lanes. The launch of this new service reinforces our push toward a cleaner and more sustainable supply chain for our customers, ” said Kelvin Leung, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

With the launch of the SMF service, which is now available for all ocean freight shipments, DHL Global Forwarding is not only making it easier for customers to access sustainable deliveries, but also raising awareness for sustainable alternatives. The carbon reduction is achieved by DHL Global Forwarding purchasing SMF through partners and matching it with the amount consumed in the FCL shipment. Through the “book & claim” mechanism, there is no requirement for physical traceability of the fuel through a supply chain, as the environmental attributes of the SMF are separated from and can be purchased independently of physical fuel.

As the first customer globally, international fashion company Lindex is switching to sustainable marine fuel for its FCL ocean freight. As a result, Lindex is decarbonizing its entire ocean freight shipments with the help of DHL Global Forwarding.

“We are at a turning point for our entire society. It is time to embrace innovation and collaboration, and together create the new normal we all would like to see – business models that are climate neutral, empowering, circular and truly sustainable. To switch our ocean freight to sustainable biofuels fuels was a natural step for us to take on our journey”, Johan Engen, Director of Logistics at Lindex.

The use of sustainable marine fuels is an important lever for DHL Global Forwarding to reduce the environmental footprint of ocean freight. When selecting sustainable marine fuels, care is taken to ensure that they are produced with sustainable feedstock and are not in conflict with other sustainability requirements, such as food production. Waste-based biofuels must meet the requirements to be considered the cleanest biofuels currently available on the market according to strict sustainability standards. With the goal of “burn less, burn clean”, the logistics provider aims to optimize carbon consumption across its network, fleet, and real estate. As part of this, DHL has a GoGreen carrier rating programme that allows the freight forwarder to give preference to carriers with strong environmental performance.

Offering a sustainable alternative fuel for ocean freight is another step within the Group’s sustainability efforts. By 2030, the Group wants to invest EUR 7 billion in climate-neutral logistics solutions and cover at least 30 percent of its fuel requirements with sustainable fuels, according to its recently published sustainability roadmap.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

