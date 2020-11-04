DHL Supply Chain appoints new head for its South Korean business

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 November 2020 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader in contract logistics solutions has appointed Edmund Hsiung as Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain South Korea. He has relocated to Seoul and will manage the business operations across 11 facilities, oversee business strategy, new business development, expansion and accelerate digitalization projects across the country.

Alfred Goh, President & Representative Director, CEO Japan and Korea, DHL Supply Chain said, “Edmund has been a valuable addition to DHL’s businesses with his strategic thought processes and vast experience in business development and deal-making. As we endeavor to further develop our business in the ever-changing and dynamic international marketplace, Edmund’s astute vision and judicious management skills will bode well for DHL especially amidst a challenging operating environment caused by Covid-19. We are certain that his leadership excellence will help guide the team forward to better serve our customers.”

A veteran with over three decades of experiences in the logistics industry, Hsiung spent half of that undertaking different portfolios in DHL Supply Chain and DHL Express, both of which are entities under the Deutsche Post DHL Group. He was most recently the Head of Strategic Partnerships for DHL Supply Chain in Asia Pacific, where he was instrumental in driving key corporate initiatives in the region, including a ten-year strategic partnership with SF Holding and a joint venture with JG Summit , one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, to provide best-in-class transportation, warehousing and distribution solutions.

Edmund Hsiung, the newly-appointed Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Korea said, “I am really looking forward to working with a wonderful and experienced team to serve our customers in South Korea. It’s been an extreme honor to be given this opportunity to lead and expand our business and to further our reputation as the most innovative and customer-focused contract logistics solutions company. I believe it is important to be a strategic leader to challenge the status quo while staying true to our strategic focus on sharpening our core offerings and being adaptable in managing disruptions to international supply chains.”

