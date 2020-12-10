DHL Supply Chain recognized as a Great Place to Work® in Asia

Its approach to build a team of #ConnectedPeople has won itself this accolade across five countries in the region, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 December 2020 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® across its operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam. This credit corroborates the company’s focus on promoting a #ConnectedPeople culture where everyone keeps one another safe and engaged, collaborate to deliver high performance and strive to be experts at their tasks.

Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific said, “We are living in extraordinary times as the pandemic puts our grit and resilience to the test. Whilst this accolade is an acknowledgement that we are doing something right by placing people at the heart of our business, it is as much a recognition of the people themselves who make up our phenomenal culture of delivering excellence and demonstrating respect and results. Without our teams coming in to work every day with their dedication, smiles and positivity, we would be a rather grim place to work!”

Despite the constraints and restrictions posed to workplace arrangements due to Covid-19, DHL Supply Chain has continued to maintain high engagement levels. For example, over the last few months, the company has been actively engaging its workforce by organizing virtual get-togethers and team-building exercises. In fact, more than 1,400 employees across the region participated in different community initiatives such as beach cleaning, meal preparation and food delivery to underserved communities — all while maintaining strict social distancing.

“Employee engagement remains a top priority. While the circumstances may be different, we have adapted to new ways of building camaraderie and promoting learning,” said Declan J Byrne, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific. “For example, we have since migrated our internal certified training program — Certified Supply Chain Specialist — a comprehensive training program to on-board new joiners online to include more interactive elements. We have also sharpened our focus on team collaboration and people engagement to ensure we are getting timely feedback from employees through various surveys, feedback sessions and regular check-ins.”

More than 4,000 employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey to provide their feedback about the company. Submissions were judged according to the following criteria: Credibility, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Every year, Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program. In 2020, more than 10,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 10.2 million employees in 92 countries.

DHL — The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.