DHL, Ukrainian Railways and Center of Transport Service Liski to drive rail connectivity between China and Ukraine

three companies entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to create better connectivity between China and Ukraine

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 21 January 2021 – DHL

Global Forwarding (“DHL”), the international freight specialist arm of Deutsche

Post DHL Group, Ukrainian Railways, and the Center of Transport Service Liski

(CTS Liski), the logistics division of Ukrainian Railways, signed a Memorandum

of Understanding (MOU) to develop rail connectivity between China and Ukraine. The

three companies will endeavor to create better connectivity between the two

continents to facilitate trade, namely from Asia via China to Ukraine and other

European markets, and from Europe via Ukraine to China and other Asian markets.

“There is a lot of excitement for those watching trade

developments between China and Ukraine. Further to China’s newly-established

position as Ukraine’s

top trading partner, recent reports have revealed Ukraine’s plans to start

negotiations on a free trade agreement with China. I am convinced that this

partnership to create rail connectivity will expand trade flows between

businesses in Asia and Europe when it comes into fruition and in turn, contribute

toward the deepening of trade ties between the two countries,” said Steve

Huang, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Greater China.

With a population of 40 million, Ukraine is one of the

largest European countries by population. The Eastern European country is strategically

located at the crossroads of the Belt and Road between Russia and Turkey, with

access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The enhanced rail connection would

provide Asian businesses access to the Baltic States, Belarus, and the Nordic

countries. Goods from neighboring countries can be consolidated in Kiev, the

capital of Ukirane and sent by rail to China for onward dispatch to various

Asian markets using either air or road freight.

“The memorandum between

Ukrainian Railways and DHL provides for the organization of container trains, attraction of additional cargo

and the geography expansion of transportation. In fact, this is a new level of

cooperation and a completely different operating level of CTS Liski,” said

Volodymyr Zhmak, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrainian Railways.

Ukraine’s

trade with Asia is on the rise. China, Ukraine’s top agricultural importer,

consumed USD1.41 billion worth of agricultural products in the first half of

2020, and ASEAN countries have seen their imports of Ukrainian goods increase

by 48% since 2016.

“This collaboration is the mark of a momentous milestone for

the China-Ukraine rail corridor. We look forward to working with DHL and

Ukrainian Railways to develop and speed up containerized rail freight between

China and Europe, particularly Eastern Europe, and the inter-regional trade opportunities

that this will bring businesses in Ukraine and our neighbors,” said Edvins

Berzins, CEO of CTS Liski.

Snapshot: DHL Global

Forwarding’s Multimodal Freight Network along China’s Belt and Road Initiative

As the pioneer in innovative multimodal shipping solutions

from China to Europe, DHL has been offering a suite of innovative and flexible

multimodal solutions since 2010, which connects Chinese mainland, Taiwan China,

Japan and Southeast Asia to Europe.

West

Corridor: Fastest connection between Europe, and new emerging inland Chinese

hubs of Chengdu and Xi’an among others; supporting high-tech, automotive, and

retail manufacturers located in Western China with cost-effective access into

European markets

Corridor: From China’s Eastern & Southern coast via Trans-Siberian Railway

to Moscow, and further to Poland and Germany; it connects China’s engineering

and manufacturing hubs in Yangtze & Pearl River deltas to pan-European

demand in 18-20 days

Corridor: Traverses three Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and

Georgia — as well as Caspian Sea before arriving at Istanbul in 12-14 days

transit: Connecting Japan, Korea and Taiwan China to Chinese mainland via ferry

services, for onward journey to Europe; as well as Shanghai to Europe via

Piraeus, Greece

manufacturing base in Vietnam, and South East Asia to Europe

Note to

editors:

Relations between China and Ukraine are flourishing, and

DHL is supporting this growing partnership by establishing better rail

connectivity between Europe and Asia. Read

about it and

download infographics here.

