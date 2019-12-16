Dmitry Ananiev: A victim of Russian political conspiracy

London: The 21st century has witnessed numerous political and economic unrest, conspiracies and turmoil. The past few years saw the world busy with conspiracy theories and unjust political maneuvers.

Here is a Russian conspiracy that played out in the wrongful seizure of the Promsvyaz Bank and an affront on the personal life of the Ananiev brothers, Dmitry and Alexei, by the political authorities, the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian Military.

Dmitry Ananiev was born on 19 February, 1969 in Moscow. From a deputy director for marketing in 1990, he rose to one of the richest men in Russia (he was ranked 39 in Forbes Richest List of Russia in 2011). He established the Promsvyaz Bank with his brother Alexei in May 1995. But Dmitry was the more prominent among the brothers. He would always say he wanted his experience and professional expertise to be of use to his country. It is his management capabilities and superior business ideas in developing market strategies and lending mechanisms that nurtured Promsvyaz bank into Russia’s 10th largest within a decade.

However, in 2017, Dimitry noticed the hatching of a conspiracy by his political colleagues and rivals against him and by the time he discovered the plot, it was too late. The conspiracy was not only to ruin him politically but also to seize his bank and other assets. The Central bank of Russia had already been interfering in the internal affairs of Promsvyaz bank. His political rivals resorted to filthy means: threats, coaxing, bullies, fake news about Promsvyaz Bank. They showed the bank in a bad light as a crisis-ridden institution. It was a pre-planned campaign to malign the bank and unsettle the bank’s clients and employees.

The Central Bank decided to take over PSB, Russia’s 10th largest lender by assets, in mid-December 2017. They said they found multiple rule violations at PSB and planned to report to the law enforcement authorities. This was in utter violation of business rules and human rights laws.

The Central Bank demanded that PSB increase its reserves by over RUB 100 billion in two days. This is approximately USD 1.5 billion. This was a most unreasonable demand that was practically impossible to meet. Three days later, the Central Bank decided to put PSB into government administration. Thus, Dmitry lost his life’s work and a business he had spent over 20 years building up from nothing with his brother.

The mischievous media campaign against PSB continued long after it was brought under government control.

Psychological trauma and health effect

A very healthy man who loved sports, running and outdoor activities, Dmitry had to undergo immense psychological trauma and emotional stress within months of the conspirators getting into their act. The psychological stress eventually led to many health problems, including weight loss, high blood pressure, arrhythmia, tachycardia, and heart attack. Finally, in the last week of December 2018, Dmitry Ananiev left Russia for treatment abroad.

The press in Russia depicted his exit as a “Run Away” case. They spread the news as if Dmitry Ananiev fled the country. A Russian court issued an arrest warrant in absentia. Dmitry was denied all the constitutional rights and human rights. He was not allowed the right to defend. The political mafia along with the government authorities were acting in unison to destroy a business magnate and the empire he built up with great care – the Promsvyaz Bank.

A billionaire and influential politician like Dmitry Ananiev and his business empire were brought to naught by the government in no time. What will happen to Dmitry Ananiev and Promsvyaz Bank? Will he get justice? All this happened to Dmitry because he entered politics and wanted to bring about some positive changes for his country and society he loved. His potential financial reforms would have brought dramatic changes in the Russian financial market and economy, but the corrupt power seekers would have been in serious trouble. In May 2019 all the assets of Dmitry and Alexey Ananiev were ordered confiscated. According to the decision of the arbitration court of Moscow, the properties of Ananievs and other defendants in the case were seized against a claim of 282.2 billion rubles.

The international arrest warrant has been used as a weapon against Dmitry to force him to surrender all his rights and assets to the Russian government before the International Court of Arbitration. In Dmitry’s case, the world is witnessing the ruthless violation of international Human Rights laws.

