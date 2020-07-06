Dnata arm launches home-based Covid testing

DUBZ, dnata’s baggage technology and logistics company, further enhanced its offering to help travellers in Dubai enjoy a safe, seamless and worry-free travel experience. In addition to its innovative home check-in services, the company now also provides COVID-19 testing, enabling customers to safely and quickly complete the flight check-in process and obtain a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours of testing, at home or any location of their choice in Dubai.

Customers booking the COVID-19 testing service are visited by a team of highly-trained medical professionals who perform a swab test on all passengers ahead of the home check-in process. The samples are tested in a medical laboratory and the results are shared with customers digitally. All passengers testing negative for COVID-19 receive a medical certificate. The COVID-19 testing services are delivered by Mediclinic, a trusted global healthcare provider.

During the convenienthome check-in process the helpful DUBZ agents check in travellers for their flights, print their boarding passes, weigh and tag their baggage and ensure that they are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft. All baggage is treated with disinfectant to remove any germs and provide protection from microbes for up to 72 hours.

At the airport, DUBZ customers are met by marhaba’s meet & greet agents who fast-track them through immigration. Each marhaba agent wears gloves and a mask, and abides by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers at the airport.

The innovative home check-in services of DUBZ can be booked 24/7 online, on DUBZ.com from only AED 199. The services are available from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, seven days a week.

DUBZ services can also be booked at the DUBZ Luggage Concierge, on the ground floor of The Dubai Mall. The DUBZ Luggage Concierge is open every day, from 10 am to 10 pm.

