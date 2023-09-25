logo
Don’t Wait for the Heat: Spring Promo Announced as Prime Holiday Homes at Bachcare Are Booking Out for Summer

Auckland, New Zealand – We might still be shaking off winter’s chill, but as we move closer to spring, many Kiwis are already plotting their summer breaks. Bachcare, one of New Zealand’s top holiday home accommodation providers, says it’s high time to think ahead. Announcing a timely spring promotion for early holiday planners booking their spring getaway.

“As we head into spring, people start to think about summer. Hotspots like Whangamata, Mangawhai, Waihi and Paihia fill up fast. Bachcare are now offering spring promotions to let early holiday makers experience New Zealand’s beauty in full bloom. If you’ve got a favourite bach you’ve been dreaming of, don’t sleep on booking it.” – said a spokesperson from Bachcare.

Whether you’re taking a wine trip to Waiheke Island, planning beach days in the Coromandel, mountain biking in Rotorua, or heading to the lake near your favourite Taupo accommodation. It’s time to plan your summer getaway and lock in your stay because the best spots won’t be around for long.

With over 20 years of experience in helping customers escape to their own slice of paradise, Bachcare has an array of holiday homes that suit a variety of needs and budgets.

No matter if you’re looking for holiday homes close to popular tourist attractions, scenic pet-friendly walks or family-friendly activities you’ll find your happy place in New Zealand with over 2,000 properties listed with Bachcare. 

Bridging Summer Dreams & Year-Round Returns: Bachcare’s Expertise in Holiday Home Management

Beyond just delivering holidaymakers with exceptional stays and memorable holidays, Bachcare also offers comprehensive holiday home management services to property owners and those interested in investing in a holiday home.

Bachcare property owners have peace of mind knowing that their holiday home is being looked after by experienced professionals who take care of everything from cleaning and maintenance to pricing and bookings, ensuring that a property is well-maintained and consistently generating revenue.

About Bachcare

Bachcare not only provides holidaymakers with exceptional stays, but also offers comprehensive holiday home management services to property owners and those interested in investing in a holiday home.

Contact Bachcare

7 Falcon Street Parnell
Auckland
Auckland 1052
New Zealand

09 366 7000

Website: https://www.bachcare.co.nz/

