Dorsett Hospitality International improves air ventilation on guest floors in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 April 2021 – Dorsett Hospitality International has been regularly enhancing and reviewing its health and safety measures to ensure our guests and employees’ wellbeing. All 9 of our Hong Kong hotels will be stationing High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) UV-C air purifiers on guest floors to improve and disinfect air circulation. As of today Dorsett Wanchai, a Designated Hotel for Quarantine for inbound travellers (outside of China), has already placed a Smart IoT UV-C HEPA Air Purifier on every guest floor.

Dorsett Hospitality International has referenced and selected an air purifier from the list of “Information on air purifiers meeting specified specifications applicable to catering businesses” advised by The Working Group and Hong Kong government. The Momax Smart IoT UV-C Air Purifier (AP8S) has H13 HEPA and Active carbon filters which are 99.95% efficient at capturing and removing airborne particles that are no more than 0.3 microns in diameter, including harmful particulates such as PM 2.5 and other allergens, dust, mold and pollution from the air. It also provides Ultraviolet-C sanitisation which is 99.9% efficient in disinfecting the air and killing germs. The built-in PM2.5 high-sensitivity laser sensor allows us to accurately and carefully monitor the standard of air quality on each floor and ensure air is being circulated and disinfected regularly 24/7.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Dorsett has worked closely with its preferred expert partner Ecolab, a global leader in infection prevention solutions, to provide hospital-grade disinfectant designed to kill pathogens. Each hotel room has its own independent pipe, which connects to the main fan on the roof of all hotels, allowing fresh air to be drawn from the outside to each room, and through an air filter disinfected with Ecolab.

We want to offer our guests the confidence to travel with Dorsett, by understanding and anticipating their needs when it comes to health and safety and lifting their spirits as we continue to fight and recover from the epidemic. Dorsett Hospitality International will continue to closely monitor and improve our health and safety measures as well as our overall guest experience. Our designated quarantine hotels have recently launched monthly Zooms for our quarantine guests, including a private live workout with F45 Causeway Bay and a virtual wine tasting, to offer our community a chance to connect and interact throughout their stay.

