DP World improves 1Q performance

By Arabian Post Staff

DP World Limited handled 18.9 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first quarter of 2021, with gross container volumes increasing by 10.2% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 9.6% on a like-for-like basis.

The first quarter witnessed a strong start to the year and all three regions delivered growth, especially our terminals in India and Australia. Encouragingly, the stabilization in Jebel Ali (UAE) continues with the terminal handling 3.5 million TEU in 1Q2021, up 2.6% year-on-year.

At a consolidated level, our terminals handled 11.2 million TEU during the first quarter of 2021, increasing 8.2% on a reported basis and up 7.0% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.