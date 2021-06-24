Dubai Airport Terminal I reopens after 15 months

Arabian Post Staff

After being awakened from their 15-month long hibernation, Dubai International’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D welcomed their first passengers on Thursday morning with the arrival of flynas flight XY201 from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

Linked to Terminal 1 by an airport train, the $1.2 billion Concourse D, opened in February 2016 as the home terminal of DXB’s 65 plus international carriers.

The reopening of the facility will see the phased return of these carriers over the next few days from Terminals 2 and 3, as the hub prepares for an anticipated increase in traffic during the summer holidays and beyond. The facility provides world class service levels for more than 18 million passengers annually.

The facilities were closed on March 25, 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB as part of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19.