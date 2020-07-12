Quantcast
HomeExpo2020Dubai’s Expo 2020 Metro line, 445 new cases, Kevin Hart and UAE’s Mars Mission – The Daily Update
Expo2020
Dubai’s Expo 2020 Metro line, 445 new cases, Kevin Hart and UAE’s Mars Mission – The Daily Update

On today’s update we have the latest UAE coronavirus figures, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opens the Expo 2020 Dubai Metro extension, and President Sheikh Khalifa launches a Frontline Heroes Office.

The UAE teams up with Kevin Hart to launch an international campaign inspired by the Emirates Mars Mission, Russia’s bid to cut aid to Syria fails at the UN and United Airlines puts 36,000 jobs on notice.

Jason Von Berg joins us for what’s trending, including Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, police dogs who sniff out coronavirus and Jordan’s Princess Raiyah marries Roald Dahl’s grandson.

Updated: July 9, 2020 09:04 AM

