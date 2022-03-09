DYXnet named the “Top 10 Outstanding Enterprises” at the 21st Golden Peak Awards in Taiwan

st Golden Peak Award for ‘Top 10 Outstanding Enterprise of the year” organized by the Outstanding Enterprises Manager Association (OEMA) in Taiwan. HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 March 2022 – DYXnet, a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China, is honored to be awarded in the 21Golden Peak Award for ‘Top 10 Outstanding Enterprise of the year” organized by the Outstanding Enterprises Manager Association (OEMA) in Taiwan.

Ms. Chris Chen, General Manager at DYXnet Taiwan, received the award from the former vice-president Mr. Wu, Den-yih (Photo from OEMA)

The Golden Peak Awards recognize organizations that are making a significant contribution in the development of new markets in Taiwan. DYXnet stands out from over 500 enterprises under a half year long evaluation amongst various aspects including corporate philosophy and culture, business performance, customer management as well as corporate social responsibility. The 21st Golden Peak Award Presentation Ceremony was held on March 4, 2022 in Taipei and was attended by both the former President Ma Ying-jeou and former Vice President Wu, Den-yih as the honorable guests and award presenters together with over 130 business leaders and 300 guests.

“We are so proud to be awarded as one of the Top 10 Outstanding Enterprises in Taiwan” said Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet. “Over the past two decades, DYXnet has upheld value to serve our customers first. We are also devoted to build a positive culture at our workplace including employee welfare and social responsibility, and to maintain positive communication as well as enterprise vitality. We make all these commitments so to make contribution to the industry and society,” he added.

DYXnet empowers enterprises to drive business growth with ICT innovations through its disruptive technologies and services in enterprise network and cloud solutions. Its corporate integrity culture drives not only desirable staff benefit and working environment, but also a high-quality service to customers. By assisting businesses to overcome the challenges under the pandemic, DYXnet offers a series of remote work solutions to its customers in maintaining their operation and productivity.



About DYXnet

DYXnet is a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China with over 20 years of solid experience, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET). As a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, VNET has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated its New Retailing Unit with DYXnet in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation.

DYXnet strives to strengthen its dominant position in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region, and is committed to provide solutions for its customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000 1, and ISO 9001, DYXnet is also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

