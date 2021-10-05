DYXnet wins the HKB Technology Excellence Awards 2021

Facilitating technology advancement by strengthening ICT connectivity and scaling in the cloud

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 October 2021 – DYXnet, a member of NEOLINK (sub-brand of VNET) and a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China, is pleased to be named the winner in the ICT Technology category of the HKB Technology Excellence Awards 2021 by Hong Kong Business magazine for its comprehensive IT solutions and quality hosting service.

The HKB Technology Excellence Awards aims to recognize technology companies that achieved cutting-edge innovations in IT products and solutions for the significant influences brought to the industry. The nominations this year were evaluated by an elite panel of judges consisting renowned professionals from Deloitte Asia Pacific, EY, PwC, RSM Hong Kong, and Mazars (Hong Kong).

An award presentation video interview was done by the Contributing Editor of Hong Kong Business magazine with Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet. Tony underlined in the interview how DYXnet further helps its customers succeed with IDC infrastructure, cloud platforms, and technologies after becoming a member of NEOLINK since April 2021. DYXnet sets the industry standard for quality and excellence by offering a variety of pioneering network-centric solutions for its clientele, such as network hosting, network connectivity, digital security services, and cloud technology, which are vital in establishing a comprehensive data center for companies that value data security and ICT capability.

“We are honored to be presented with the HKB Technology Excellence Award in recognition of the substantial efforts the Group has invested in ICT innovations. We have partnered with numerous cloud providers and solutions leaders likes AWS, Check Point, Google, Microsoft, Veeam, VMware, and Zoom for a comprehensive product portfolio including enterprise network (MPLS and SD-WAN), managed cloud services, backup and disaster recovery, network security, and video conferencing,” said Tony. “Backed by the cloud-native technology as its core together with the conventional data center and hybrid-cloud capacity from the Group, the solutions from DYXnet can definitely provide extraordinary user experience with higher stability, flexibility and security” Tony added.

In April 2021, a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” was formed by DYXnet’s parent company VNET, a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China. VNET has integrated its New Retailing Unit with DYXnet in providing full-stack services for its customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. This further illustrates DYXnet’s commitment in delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to meet the evolving needs of its customers and communities.

About DYXnet

DYXnet, a sub-brand of NEOLINK and wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China with more than 20 years of solid experience. 21Vianet Group, (NASDAQ: VNET), as a NASDAQ-listed company in the United States and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated its New Retailing Unit with DYXnet in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. We work towards a common goal of delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to identify the evolving needs of our customers and communities.

DYXnet has empowered enterprises to drive business growth with ICT innovations and is committed to provide solutions for our customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services.

We strive to strengthen our dominant position in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000 1, and ISO 9001, we are also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD WAN service standard drafting units.

For more information about DYXnet, please visit www.dyxnet.com.

