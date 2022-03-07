Economist Impact: Last chance to register! Asia’s unmissable technology event of 2022 starts TOMORROW

Technology for Change Week Asia: Applying technology for the social good takes place this week online and in-person, March 8th – 11th 2022.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 March 2022 – More than 2,000 attendees have already registered for Economist Impact’s Technology for Change Week Asia, a dynamic virtual week exploring how technology-based and data-driven solutions can be applied to long-standing social challenges, and also connect with the consumer and talent of today.

Half of the world’s internet users live in Asia, which leads in digital innovation worldwide across a range of sectors. Blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, 5G, the internet of things and a myriad of digital services and devices have been heralded as essential to new economies.

We will also be broadcasting LIVE from Singapore at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay on Thursday, March 10th from 10am -1.45pm – you may register your interest to attend the in-person panels and networking lunch here.

We would like to thank our event sponsors and supporters for their help in building momentum for Technology for Change Week Asia, including Amber Group and East Ventures. Please see their testimonials for our event below:

Amber Group is supporting the Economist Impact’s Tech for Change Week which will convene leaders across the public, private and civil sectors to discuss modern social challenges. Amber Group will share its approaches for addressing major issues around connectivity infrastructure, financial inclusion and education at this event.

East Ventures is elated to contribute in facilitating the impactful discussions among the policy makers, entrepreneurs, business leaders in fostering social innovation. This is part of East Ventures’ commitment in creating sustainable digital ecosystem, highlighting the importance of ESG approach in investment, and supporting the SDGs Goals.

Highly anticipated sessions include:

March 8th – Panel: internet identities and data security in the digital age

● Edmon Chung, Chief executive, DotAsia

● Dakota Gruener, Executive director, ID2020

● Dominic Chan, Director for National Digital Identity Government Technology Agency, Singapore

● Karthik Ramanathan, Senior vice president, cyber and intelligence (C&I) solutions, Asia Pacific, Mastercard

March 9th – Spotlight Interview: staying ahead of the curve in the fintech space

● Michael Wu, Co-founder and chief executive officer, Amber Group

● Michael Frank, Manager, policy and insights, Economist Impact (Interviewer)

March 10th – Panel: the battle for talent—nurturing, acquiring and retaining talent for growth [Broadcasting from Singapore LIVE]

● Evan Dumas, Head of enterprise, Asia and India, Pluralsight

● Stephen Wong, Senior vice president and executive director of Public Policy Institute, Our Hong Kong Foundation

● U-Zyn Chua, Co-founder and chief technology officer, Cake DeFi

● Juliana Chua, Regional head, digital transformation, EssilorLuxottica

Don’t miss your chance to hear 70+ leading experts share practical business insights including:

● Dr. Lim Hyesook, Minister of Science and ICT, Republic of Korea

● Dr. Pakorn Peetathawatchai, President, Stock exchange of Thailand

● Tan Kiat How, Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

● Ridwan Kamil, West Java Governor, Government of The Republic of Indonesia

● Vincent Wang, General manager, global publishing and global esports, Tencent Games

● Kathleen Reen, Senior director public policy and philanthropy APAC, Twitter

● Simon Milner, Vice president, public policy, APAC, Meta

● Howard Lee, Deputy chief executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority

● Sunil Setlur, Global chief people officer, Gojek

● and many more.

Technology for Change Week Asia is supported by Amber Group, Cake DeFi, East Ventures, Catapult, HCL Technologies, Mastercard, Tencent, Laiye, Microsoft, Pluralsight, Seagate Technology and Syngenta.

#EconomistImpact

