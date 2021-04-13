JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 13 April 2021 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the world’s leading home service robotics maker, today announced that popular Korean actor Hyun Bin was appointed as its Brand Ambassador for five Asian countries – Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The partnership with Hyun Bin is a perfect representation of the new theme for the ECOVACS’ full range of home service robotics, “The Best Just Got Better”. For more than 23 years, ECOVACS has continuously invested into the innovation of its robotics products to deliver the highest quality of user experiences. As an influential artist in Asia, Hyun Bin imbues a sense of courage, constantly challenging himself to try multi-faceted characters. Together, ECOVACS and Hyun Bin aim to show a mutual belief of always challenging ourselves to pursue a better tomorrow, regardless of our current achievements.

ECOVACS DEEBOT is Hyun Bin’s first choice for a robotic vacuum cleaner. The collaboration will include a series of TVC ads and digital campaigns.

Highly popular in South Korea, Japan, China and countries in Southeast Asia. Hyun Bin is a household name known for his starring roles in many Korean films and television dramas. Hyun Bin has an elegant, kind and gentle temperament and gives his fans a feeling of warmth and comfort, very much aligned with the emotional attributes of ECOVACS’ vision – A Robot for Every Family. ECOVACS always focuses on innovation and design aesthetics to help users free their hands and make home life more comfortable. ECOVACS believes appointing Hyun Bin as Brand Ambassador will further enhance brand image and strengthen brand reputation in Asia-Pacific region.

David Qian, Chief Executive Officer of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, said, “Hyun Bin is popular across Asia. If you’ve seen his films and TV shows, he exudes an air of confidence, warmth, elegance and comfort. ECOVACS also believes in elegant design, of being in trend and confident in our ability to give customers the warmth and comfort they expect from our products. We’re proud to have Hyun Bin on board as our brand ambassador, and play a part in our strategy to strengthen the emotional connection between our brand and users.

With more than 23 years of work in home service robotics, ECOVACS has grown into a leading brand in APAC markets, and we will continue to strengthen our globalization efforts and enhance overseas business performance. In the next three years, ECOVACS will focus on investing more in APAC markets and committed to becoming a leader in these markets.”

Launch campaign adds star power for the DEEBOT T9 and N8 Family





The upcoming collaboration campaign with Hyun Bin will be part of the upcoming grand launches of DEEBOT T9 and DEEBOT N8 Family (including N8 PRO, N8 and N8+).

The newly launched DEEBOT T9 is the latest series of intelligent robots for high-performance floor cleaning, the first 9-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaners with obstacle avoidance capabilities that combines powerful vacuuming and mopping functions with a built-in mobile air freshener. With the latest ECOVACS’ cutting-edge feature, TrueDetect 3D 2.0, the real-time obstacle detection and avoidance technology, and leading features like TrueMapping 2.0 precise navigation and OZMO™ Pro 2.0 Electric Oscillating Mopping System with the first 3D Map debuts in ECOVACS HOME App, DEEBOT T9 is more powerful, smarter and quieter than ever before, with a whole new level of automated cleaning efficiency and flexibility for users. Also, The DEEBOT T9 is the first in the industry to clean floors and freshen the air at the same time. Connected to the DEEBOT’s mobile system, the air freshener gives users a vacuuming and fragrance experience that goes beyond traditional cleaning.

The DEEBOT N8 Family delivers a more powerful, worry-free and automated cleaning experience. N8 PRO powered by ECOVACS’ leading-edge TrueDetect 3D obstacle detection and avoidance technology, and the whole N8 Family with TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, upgraded suction power, together with the compatibility of the Auto-Empty Station, the DEEBOT N8 Family delivers an automated experience at higher level of clean performance that reduces direct human interaction, providing a safe and hassle-free environment for families.

DEEBOT T9 and N8 Family will be available at Shopee starting on Apr 17-18 Brand Day Promotion and Tokopedia, Blibli & Lazada from Apr 19 onwards.

DEEBOT N8, N8+ will be available at Global store on Lazada on Apr 13.

