ECOVACS ROBOTICS is coming to 11.11 Malaysia Shopping Festival with Its Largest Promotion Deals

Customers can expect the best deals on the DEEBOT Robot Vacuums online, including the new DEEBOT OZMO T8 Family.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the world’s leader of Home Service Robotics, will be offering its greatest deals via its Lazada and Shopee official stores this 11.11 shopping festival, with flagship products such as the DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI, DEEBOT OZMO T8, and DEEBOT U2 PRO going as low as RM $899.

Known as Singles’ Day or 11.11, November 11 is the world’s largest online shopping festival. In 2019, ECOVACS saw its Singles’ Day global sales reaching over US $113 million, a 12 per cent increased from 2018 — setting a new record for the home service robotics company.

General Manager of APAC, Steve Lee from ECOVACS said, “In the current climate where more people are staying home, our innovative solutions are becoming even more useful in enhancing customers’ smart living and lifestyle. Our great sales performance last year during the Singles’ Day promotion has given us confidence that there is strong demand for our products. With 11.11 around the corner once again, we have lined up attractive discounts and bundle deals for our customers on our official online stores on Shopee and Lazada that many can to look forward to.”

Launched in August 2020, the DEEBOT OZMO T8 is a 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping robot that leverages advanced technology to achieve millimeter-level obstacle detection and avoidance, providing users with the ultimate full coverage cleaning experience. Users can also expect their homes to be mopped with OZMOTM Mopping System that removes over 99 per cent[1] of bacteria. The DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI on the other hand features an upgraded AIVI™ technology that allows obstacle recognition. Its new OZMOTM Pro Mopping System further uses electrically powered high-frequency vibration to achieve an oscillation rate of 480 times per minute on the oscillating mop — capable of removing stubborn stains. Users can even tap on live video stream from the moving DEEBOT to monitor their pets at home remotely. All DEEBOTs are App compatible for a convenient cleaning experience.

Stay tuned as ECOVACS unveils its 11.11 promotions on its official flagship stores on Shopee and Lazada. For more information, please visit ecovacs.com/my or connect with us on Facebook.



[1] Certified by Hygiene & Microbiology Research Center, Japan, 2019

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One — Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to “live smart, enjoy life”.

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.