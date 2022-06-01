EdgePoint Philippines Completes Transition of First Batch of Towers from PLDT Inc.

1,512 sites transferred as part of sale-leaseback of 2,934 towers across the Luzon Island group

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2022 – EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, has officially completed takeover of the first batch of its tower sites in the Philippines, comprising 1,512 sites via its subsidiary, Comworks Infratech Corporation (“EdgePoint Philippines”).

The official handover of the remaining 1,422 sites is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, fulfilling the Sale & Leaseback agreement between EdgePoint Philippines and subsidiaries of PLDT Inc., the Philippines’ largest integrated telecommunications company, signed in April this year for 2,934 towers in the Luzon Island group.

PLDT Inc.’s subsidiary, Smart, will be leasing the towers from EdgePoint Philippines to serve its mobile communications and high-speed internet connectivity needs in the region.

Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint, commented, “Our collaboration with PLDT Inc. has gotten off to a smooth start and we are keen to build on this success further with the official handover of this first batch of towers. We continue to be committed to developing the Philippines telecoms sector through building our business in this highly dynamic wireless growth market.”

Upon completion of the entire transaction, EdgePoint will own over 13,000 towers across ASEAN.

For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/

ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTURE

EdgePoint Infrastructure is a telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires to power Digital ASEAN via Next Generation Infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Comworks Infratech Corporation respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.

#EdgePoint