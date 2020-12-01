Egyptian government is gearing up for participation in Dubai Expo 2020

The Dubai Expo 2020 has been delayed, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and is now scheduled to be held for six months from October 2021.

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani met with Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea to discuss arrangements for the Egyptian participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the content that will be displayed at the pavilion.

Al-Anani noted his ministry’s keenness to provide all its capabilities to present the Egyptian pavilion in a manner that is commensurate with Egypt’s position as one of the most important global tourist and archaeological destinations.

He indicated that there is a need for the content presented at the exhibition to be significant and continuous, distributed over the exhibition’s six months in order to attract visitors throughout its duration.

The minister explained that 2021 will witness the launch of many important activities, foremost of which is the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

Al-Anani said that a temporary exhibition is being considered, which will feature a variety of Egyptian antiquities. It will be placed in a secured part of the Egyptian pavilion, and will serve to highlight Egypt’s uniqueness and reflect its ancient civilisation.

The minister added that, with regard to the digital presence during the exhibition, a live broadcast of a number of Egyptian monuments and tourist and archaeological sites will be presented.

For her part, Gamea pointed out that Egypt aims to highlight the concept of integration with the world, through its participation in this important exhibition. This will help the country achieve a better future, through Egypt’s significant development initiatives.

In turn, Egypt will also be able to show off its global position as a country of peace and development.

Gamea noted that there is a need for the content that will be displayed in the Egyptian pavilion to highlight the country’s image. This will combine the originality of the past, with the achievements of the present and the vision and foresight of the future.

