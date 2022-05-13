EMMAS Presents New Restone & Deluxe Plus Upgraded Pocket Coil Mattresses

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 May 2022 – EMMAS has always been committed to providing healthy and high-quality mattresses to elevate people’s sleep experience. This year, EMMAS is proud to introduce two newly upgraded pocket coil mattresses,and, combining the benefits of natural latex and gel-infused memory foam to regulate body temperature, in addition to thickened edge design with extended sleeping area and bring about unparalleled comfort.

Functional Fabrics

Tencel Careback Deluxe Plus carries on the premium TENCEL® fabric from the series, with ultra-smooth touch, high breathability and anti-bacterial properties to pamper your skin. On the other hand, Restone features EMMAS Intense fabric with anti-static function. Its physical properties uses carbon fibre to capture electrons around your body and releases them into the air at low voltage, effectively reducing the amount of static electricity in the human body, thereby creating an in-depth and comfortable sleeping experience.

Natural Latex with Gel-Infused Memory Foam

Combining the benefits of natural latex and gel-infused memory foam, the two new mattresses provide excellent resilience and create a soft and supportive layer for a truly relaxing body while asleep. Gel-infused memory foam better regulates body temperature and avoids being too hot or cold, even in the hot summer, it can keep you refreshing at all times.

Pocket Coil 3-Zone Brings Meticulous Body Support

Both mattresses adopt Pocket Coil 3-Zone design, which divides the entire mattress into three major areas, utilizes different coil thickness to finely support the weight of the head, body, and legs while closely conforms to human contours and sleeping postures. Pocket coils can also effectively reduce the vibration generated during turning, so that users can enjoy a good night’s sleep without interference.

What’s more, Restone is specially designed with a Triple-Coil System – the upper layer of Double Micro Comfort Coil conforms the body contour perfectly while the lower Pocket Coil offers individualised comfort, deeply supporting the body weight from top down, enriching the rebound level and creating a more delicate and perfect-fit feeling of sleep.

AiRY 3D Technology & Thickened Edge Design

The new mattresses feature AiRY 3D mesh design which provides multi-angle air circulation to drain away moisture, keeping you dry and fresh at all times. Conforma™ Edge Support Plus technology further thickens the mattress frame and strengthens edge support. Even if you always get out of bed at the same side, the mattress will not easily slump and hence increase durability.

Grand Opening of the Festival Walk Store

Tencel Careback Deluxe Plus and Restone mattresses are now available in dedicated EMMAS stores*, while the new Festival Walk store has been grandly opened, bringing customers a wide range of Australian hypoallergenic and spinal-care mattresses, as well as high-quality bedding sourced from all over the world. The official online store is launched earlier this year, allowing customers to enjoy the ease of online shopping, browse their favorite pieces and obtain quality sleeping information simply at one spot.

+ Tencel Careback Deluxe Plus Prices start from $4,127

+ Restone Prices start from $7,479

Mattress model: Tencel Careback Deluxe Plus Restone Touch Quilting Layers TENCEL® Fabric

Natural latex

Gel-Infused Memory Foam

Lightweight Foam

Gentle Foam EMMAS Intense

Double Gel-Infused Memory Foam

Gentle Foam Comfort Layers Steady Foam

Wavy Foam Double Micro Comfort Coil

Double Natural Latex

Comfy Pad Supporting Coil Layers Pocket Coil 3-Zone Extra Protective Technologies AiRY 3D Tecnnology Conforma™ Edge Support Plus Thickness 22cm/8.6″ (sideband to sideband)

23.5cm/9.2″ (sideband to highest point) 25cm/ 9.8″ (sideband to sideband)

29cm / 11.4″ (sideband to highest point) Firmness Medium Medium soft

Know More About Deluxe Plus： https://emmas.com.hk/collections/emmas/products/tencel-careback-deluxe-plus

Welcome to visit the following stores to experience mattress Deluxe Plus:

Causeway Bay Windsor House | Diamond Hill Hollywood | Tsim Sha Tsui The ONE | Sheung Shui Town Centre | Yuen Long YOHO| Yuen Long KOLOUR | Tsing Yi Maritime Square | Tseung Kwan O MCP Central

Know More About Restone：https://emmas.com.hk/collections/emmas/products/restone

Welcome to visit the following stores to experience mattress Restone:

Quarry Bay Kornhill Plaza | Causeway Bay Windsor House | Whampoa Garden | Olympian City| Prince Edward Pioneer Centre| MOKO| Kowloon Bay Telford | Tsim Sha Tsui The ONE| Tsuen Wan Plaza | Tseung Kwan O Park Central | Kwai Fong Metroplaza| Tai Po Mega Mall| Sha Tin Centre| Ma On Shan MOSTown

EMMAS Stores: https://emmas.com.hk/pages/emmas-store

EMMAS Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/emmasmattresshk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.