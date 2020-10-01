Everything you need to know about Dubai’s Museum of the Future | Attractions

If you’ve driven along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road you will have noticed the impressive construction next to Emirates Towers.

It’s Dubai’s next cultural landmark, The Museum of the Future, and it’s dedicated to exploring the threats and opportunities of our time – for a better future, no less.

The iconic museum is Dubai Future Foundation’s next venture, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Even at a glance, it can clearly be seen the the museum is incredibly detailed, and that’s thanks to architecture firm Killa Design using modern tools such as the computer-controlled machining tools to cut an estimated 1,000 moulds that support the fiberglass and stainless steel frame.

All-in-all, the museum will be a place for learning. And, from what we can see at its exhibitions at the World Government Summit over the past five years, including its ‘Humans 2.0’, which showcased the evolution of technology for the human body in 2019, and its ‘Climate Change Reimagined: Dubai 2050’ in 2017, the museum will challenge big issues and explore technological advancements.

The Museum of the Future will have a number of floors dedicated to different experiences. There will be three floors with immersive exhibitions focusing on potential futures of outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, along with and health and wellbeing.

As for futuristic tech, saother floor will showcase near-future technologies that aims to transform the world, addressing challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy.

The last floor is all about the little ones, dedicated to children to explore and solve challenges in their own way to become our ‘future heroes’.

The Museum of the Future is an epic structure to ogle at, and we’ve put together ten stunning pictures of the iconic building right here.

For more information, visit www.museumofthefuture.ae.