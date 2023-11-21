Exo Agency Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023

Exo Agency named a top B2B company for SEO services

—

Exo Agency, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for SEO services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

Exo Agency is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We’re proud to be recognized as a SEO leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year’s industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs.”

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile https://clutch.co/profile/exo-agency.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

About Us: Exo Agency is a digital marketing agency specializing in web design, mobile development, search engine optimization (SEO) & pay-per-click management.

