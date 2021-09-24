Enhanced AI and Machine Learning Functions Enable Users to Gain More from Precise Decision in Stock Selection and Investment in the Hong Kong and U.S Stock Markets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 September 2021 – Finetic, a Hong Kong-based intelligent stock selection and investment education platform has developed its own AI-assisted investment analysis system, which provides weekly picks of quality stocks in major global markets, including Hong Kong, China and the U.S.. The selection is made by machine-learning analysis of the most up-to-date data of about 2,500 listed companies in Hong Kong, in conjunction with technical analysis as well as review of a unique combination of the factors affecting company stock performance.

Finetic’s automatic selection process helps users avoid emotional decision-making and speed up the investment research process contributing to a more profitable outcome in stock investment. Given the unpredictability of the stock market, it takes a long time for individual investors to develop and practice investment skills. Finetic is also offering educational tools and guidance that can simplify the learning curve and further increase the return on investment.

Mr. Ho Man-ho, Percival, Founder of Finetic and an experienced investor, created a stock analysis program known as Percival Core (the “system”) in 2005. The system collected, analysed and quantified basic and technical (price/volume) data of all Hong Kong stocks. The outcome of the process is a selection of “high-growth stocks”, which have a strong foundation and technical characteristics (high potential in substantial price surges). The system has recently been improved with AI components allowing for analysis of even more data and correlations as well as self-learning for better investment outcomes. Apart from data analysis, the improvements allow pattern recognition (including cup and handle, double-bottom, and bottom flat patterns), giving references to users for research and execution of precise investment strategies.

Percival said that thanks to the system, he has been able to maintain his capital strength for stock investment over the past 16 years, and managed to avoid the impacts of the 2008 financial crisis. In view of Percival Core’s performance, from 2018 onwards, Percival started licensing the system-generated stock selection results then known as Amelia and Swing to third party distributors. In early 2021, Percival stopped licensing the results to third parties due to differences over cooperation terms.

However, many users still wanted the stock selection results. In response to popular demand, Percival founded Finetic Ltd., a new intelligent stock selection platform through which the Percival Core system was relaunched into the market in May 2021. Apart from technical design and user experience enhancements, an investor education component directly supervised by Percival has been added to better facilitate users to make profits from investing in quality and profitable stocks.

Finetic Chief of Staff Virginia Chan said “The Sunday Club webinars hosted by Percival on the platform are well received by our members. At the events, members can acquire stock investment basics from Percival’s experience sharing and insights. Participants can also have their investment-related questions addressed.”

Enhanced Functions to Optimise Stock Selection Precision

Finetic has further upgraded the system by introducing a “Reinforcement Learning” algorithm – creating a complex environment for the AI system to nurture its self-learning capability in the volatile stock market. Percival has also equipped Finetic with a ‘supercomputer’ (data science workstation) costing over US$25,000 to train the AI system to better perform stock selection. The “Reinforcement Learning” algorithm has the capability of outsmarting its designer and ideation.

By receiving AI-recognised ‘rewards’ whenever Percival Core identifies good stocks, the AI learns from its actions. Through simulated transactions and a track record of stock picks that go through a price surge, the system begins to self-learn and discover the requisite parameters of stocks with explosive growth potential.

Finetic is currently applying this advanced technology to the research of stock buy and sell points and is near the final testing phase. Once finalized, Percival Core will be able to find stocks with growth potential as well as their best buy and sell points, which will significantly increase the chance of positive investment returns. Successful deployment of this technology will also provide Finetic with more favorable conditions and advantages to develop in the B2B market.

In November, Finetic will participate in Fintech Week 2021, which is co-organised by the Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and InvestHK. At the exhibition, Finetic will showcase a range of products and services, along with the artificial intelligence pattern recognition technology. That will be an occasion for finance professionals and the investing public to learn more about Finetic’s technologies and business development.

Looking to Enter the International Market

The Percival Core engine has seen continuous improvements since 2005, weathering numerous market shocks including the 2008 financial crisis and COVID-19. Finetic is proud to develop in the well regulated and organised financial sector of Hong Kong, and is eager to take its experience forward to service other international markets.

“Finetic has a complete and effective stock selection system catering for the Hong Kong, China A-Share and U.S. stock markets. Its offerings include a complete list of quality stock selections, market analysis and investor tools. In the future, it is planning to further expand its offerings and global audience. Stock selection services for different countries/regions such as Taiwan, Singapore, and the United Kingdom will be launched subsequently in short succession.”

About Finetic

Finetic was founded in March 2021 as a stock selection service provider and investor education centre offering “Simple but Powerful” solutions to investors. “Finetic” connotes the combination of “Fintech”, “Kinetic” and “Fanatic” (Percival’s energy and passion for stock investment). Finetic’s stock lists and tools are designed to help investors save time, simplify the investment process, ease the selection of quality stocks and increase win rates. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned investor, you will be able to reap rewards from the unpredictable stock market.

About the Founder and CEO of Finetic

Percival Ho, Founder and CEO of Finetic, is an Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate from the University of Hong Kong and a holder of a Master’s Degree in Information Engineering from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Dean’s recognition list). Percival initially worked as a computer programmer at a major bank and became interested in stock investment. He started using computer programs to assist in stock selection and attended a number of courses on technical analysis of stock investment, including training by William O’Neil, a noted stockbroker and writer in the United States. He then pursued studies on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (computer science) at the University of Birmingham and was awarded a Master’s degree with first-class honors.

In 2005 he created Percival Core, a stock selection system. Since then, he has been working relentlessly on the research and development of the system’s AI-assisted stock selection module which combines cutting-edge AI technology and investment techniques.