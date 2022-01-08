First corporate customer in the U.S. reserves 100 VinFast electric vehicles at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – Media OutReach – 8 January 2022 – Shortly after VinFast Global EV Day at CES 2022, Artemis DNA, a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables precision medicine through early disease detection in the U.S., expressed interest in VinFast EVs VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 by making 100 reservations thereof. Such decision by Artemis DNA shows the confidence of the first Vietnam high-class electric vehicle automaker, VinFast, in being able to satisfy U.S. consumers – the world’s most demanding market.









Artemis DNA applauds VinFast’s efforts to become an all-electric car manufacturer, anticipated by the end of 2022. Artemis DNA looks forward to working with VinFast and other Vingroup companies in pursuing mutual goals of fostering a greener, cleaner, healthier and sustainable future for the planet.

Immediately after VinFast’s debut at CES 2022 of its electric vehicles, Artemis DNA decided to reserve 100 of VinFast EV’s, which includes VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 at the price points that VinFast announced (for VF 8 and VF 9).

With the plans to convert its entire fleet to EV’s, the purchase of the EV’s represents a continued effort by Artemis DNA to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. Artemis DNA has been aggressively pursuing a commitment to a robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative which includes a number of climate-oriented goals. In a recent letter from Artemis DNA Founder and CEO, Emylee Thai, she stated that the company is dedicated to becoming a leader in environmental stewardship within the diagnostics and healthcare industry.

It is anticipated that Artemis DNA will take delivery of the VinFast EV’s starting in the fourth quarter of this year in support of both of the companies’ massive global expansion plans. With the reservation placed, Artemis DNA will be VinFast’s first corporate customer in the U.S.

“It is with the help of innovative companies like VinFast that we are able to continue our work transforming healthcare around the world while still being a good corporate citizen. Artemis DNA is committed to maintaining our status as an exemplary leader in the diagnostics and healthcare industry.” said Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder and CEO of Artemis DNA.





Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chair and VinFast Global CEO shared: “We are very pleased that VinFast’s electric vehicles received numerous positive feedback from Artemis DNA and U.S. customers as soon as we launched at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. This shows the trust of U.S. customers with VinFast’s brand and the quality of our electric vehicles.”





The VinFast model VF 6 and model VF 7 were mentioned as one of the top 10 most beautiful EV models at the exhibition, according to an article in Forbes magazine. In addition, the model VF 8 and model VF 9 were described as the “Top Electric Models Worth Waiting For” at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021, as reported by Automotive News.

Opened for reservation globally, starting on January 5, 2022, in the U.S., VinFast VF 8 pricing starts at 41,000 USD in the U.S., 36,133 Euros in Europe and 961 million VND in Vietnam. Meanwhile, VinFast VF 9 pricing starts at 56,000 USD, 49,280 Euros and from 1.312 billion VND. VinFast anticipates completing its first deliveries of VinFast models VF 8 and VF 9 cars in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Customers in the U.S. can make a reservation by paying $200 to receive a $3,000 e-voucher toward the potential purchase of VF 8 or a $5,000 e-voucher toward the potential purchase of a VF 9. Customers in Europe can make a reservation by paying 150 Euros to receive a 2,500 Euros voucher toward the potential purchase of VF 8 or a 4,200 Euros voucher toward the potential purchase of VF 9. Customers in Vietnam can make a reservation by paying 10 million VND to receive a 150 million VND voucher for VF 8 or 250 million VND voucher for VF 9.

About Artemis DNA

Artemis DNA is a full service, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, high-complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialities, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics.

Artemis DNA’s testing enhances the delivery of “personalized medicine” by assessing a patient’s own genetic makeup and clinical characteristics which allows for informed decision making in prevention and treatment choices. Artemis DNA also provides pre- and post-testing genetic education and counseling services, as well as conducting research and development to discover and develop additional novel diagnostic services. Artemis DNA is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit https://www.artemisdna.com.

About VinFast & Vingroup

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

