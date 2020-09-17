First Page Hong Kong Now Offers Amazon SEO and PPC Ads Services

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 September 2020 – First Page‘s recent expansion into Amazon marketing offers Amazon retailers the opportunity to grow their businesses in new markets. The agency is one of the only in South East Asia that offer Amazon marketing and Ads services. First Page supports Amazon businesses by using SEO to optimize a business’s products for Amazon’s unique algorithm to boost sales, and adapt Amazon Pay Per Click Advertising to reach more potential customers.

Amazon has faced slow growth in the Asia-Pacific market, and that presents an opportunity for immense growth. Since the Asia-Pacific market is unique from much of North America and Europe, where Amazon is well-established, generic eCommerce strategies may not offer the same success. A purpose-built strategy optimized for Amazon’s unique algorithm and a frequently refined Pay Per Click advertising strategy will help Amazon retailers’ products be recommended to more potential customers, leading to a direct increase in sales.

Byron Redhead, General Manager of First Page, recognizes the substantial opportunity for online businesses in the Asia-Pacific to grow with Amazon, “First Page is one of the only agencies in South East Asia that offers Amazon SEO and advertising services,” says Redhead. “Being based in Hong Kong gives us the local perspective we need to support our clients with their goals of growing locally, and across the world in Amazon-dominated markets.”

About First Page

