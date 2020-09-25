Fuji Xerox Innovation Re:Mix Forum – Work Reimagined gives perspectives on how to pivot into the ‘next’ normal

Industry leaders and analysts share perspectives and solutions to build business resiliency post-pandemic

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September 2020 – Fuji Xerox Singapore, a leading provider in document and communications solutions, presented the third edition of its flagship event; Innovation Re:Mix Forum Work Reimagined 2020.

With approximately 80% of organisations in Asia Pacific expecting a decline in 2020 revenue, the Innovation Re:Mix Forum is particularly timely as it explores the many facets businesses face in their accelerated digital transformation journeys to ensure business continuity in the current climate.

Aligned with Fuji Xerox Singapore’s corporate practice ‘Genko-Itchi’, a Japanese concept of walking-the-talk, Fuji Xerox Singapore leads this charge, with the agenda of the three-day conference set by new Chief Executive Officer Mr Koh Ching Hong, who assumed his role amid the pandemic.

“As Fuji Xerox innovate within to meet the new demands in the marketplace, we are also enabling our customers with new ideas in transforming how their processes work in new digital world, how their distributed workforce collaborate more effectively, and how they are able to re-connect and re-engage their customers and stakeholder as we go into the next normal,” said Mr Koh Ching Hong. “This is emphasised in our annual Innovation Re:Mix Forum as we explore how organisations, big and small, can pivot their business and future-proof operational resiliency and customer engagements amidst current challenging times.”

This conference is also the pioneer virtual conference hosted on International Data Corporation’s (IDC) new proprietary platform, IDC Arena.

A fireside chat with Ms. Sandra Ng, Group Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific brought to focus the significance of redefining, rethinking and refreshing workplace collaborations to ease into the ‘new’ normal and enhance business outcomes with Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a sturdy Application Programme Interface (API).





The Work Reimagined edition explored three themes with a lineup of business and thought leaders from sectors across banking and finance, insurance, healthcare, retail and logistics:

1. Reboot Your Workplace in the New Normal

On rebooting the workplace, Mr Koh Ching Hong and Ms. Sandra Ng began the C-suite segment with insights on the global landscape and how businesses have evolved during the pandemic as they look beyond near-term solutions to position their organisation for strategic growth in the new normal.

They delved into the successful case studies shared in the pre-event podcasts by the following business leaders:

– Mr Sarabjit Anand, Regional CIO, Standard Chartered Bank

– Mr Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Digital Transformation, Technology Transformation Group, Singapore Tourism Board

– Ms. Chandana Shukla, Vice President, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Asia Pacific, Korn Ferry

The fireside chat further discussed three key aspects such as the future of customer engagements, operation efficiency and process optimisation, and employee experiences. One key insight shared was how digitisation has moved beyond innovation and is now focused on well-designed and integrated platforms to build resiliency on top of efficiency.

In ‘Rethink Operational Resiliency’, Mr Ho Swee Huat, Principal Consultant, Advanced Industrial Services, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, presented the considerations for all CXOs. He shared how incorporating various components of the Intelligent Automation set of technologies can be a ‘catalyst’ for a company to quickly surpass traditional work processes and expedite transformation initiatives successfully. Components under Intelligent Automation are Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cognitive Capture, Process Orchestration, Advanced Analytics, and Mobility and Engagement.

2. Digital Disruption: Pivoting Your Business for a Strong Future

The Enterprise track offered out-of-the-box perspectives at critical factors to consider as industries across Asia Pacific move to return to the workplace, along with an analysis on the trend of increased investment in technologies in spite of current economic gloom. Mr Simon Piff, Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific, also identified how investments in AI and robotic automation can enable a hybrid workforce are adequately supported in IT visibility, remote management and other concerns, to ensure that organisations are able to return to growth.

The panel “Reinvent Digital Workplaces” discussed what “productivity” means to their digital workforce, and shared firsthand experience on the technologies that have equipped their businesses in creating new value through digital means. The panellists are:

– Mr Koh Ching Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Fuji Xerox Singapore

– Mr Alp Altun, Chief Transformation Officer, Allianz SE Insurance Management Asia Pacific

– Mr Bryan Koh, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, White Coat

Mr Koh Ching Hong also shared exclusive perspectives and practices on the importance of a strong groundwork such as workflow automation can aid in a more seamless implementation and integration of IoT, AI, and cognitive technologies in organisations. He cited an in-house example of the implementation of a new intelligent e-invoicing system that resulted to cost savings of 22% and faster payment cycles for Fuji Xerox Singapore.

Mr Tim Smith, Executive General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, in ‘Reimagine Customer Engagements’ delved into the ever-changing consumer landscape that has been made more volatile in the current climate. In the presentation, Tim also explored and showcased how enterprises can seamlessly scale up digital capabilities and harmonise online and offline channels for a holistic approach towards customer communications.

3. Building Resiliency with Digital Acceleration

These unprecedented times has seen businesses across all sectors scrambling to scale technologically simply to survive. With the sudden surge in digital transactions and communications, businesses – especially SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses) that are still digitally transforming – are heavily challenged, especially with the absence of a physical workforce due to the global pandemic.

Mr Eric Tan, Senior Director, Integrated Solutions & Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore opened the SMB track with an overview of the current business landscape and insights on how digital innovation is now synonymous with digital resilience.

The track was followed by a roundtable discussion hosted by Mr Eric Tan with prominent SMB leaders such as:

Ms. Tan Su Lin, Chief of Staff / Vice President, Operations, Carousell

Mr Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security

Ms. Charlene Chng, Head of IT, Poh Heng Jewellery

Mr Connor Clark-Lindh, Head of Smallholder PeopleOps, Yara Digital Farming

The roundtable session featured tips and best practices on how these SMBs were able to effectively and efficiently digitise processes and operations by taking an inside-out approach. The speakers also elaborated on Classified 4.0 where they envision an AI-led and enhanced omni-channel experience as the future of customer engagement.

The Innovation Re:Mix Forum Work Reimagined 2020 concluded with an on-demand Solutions Showcase where delegates were offered various types of solutions tailored to their organisation’s needs to view and experience at their convenience.

In addition to corporate motto of ‘Genko-Itchi’, Fuji Xerox Singapore believes in a bespoke approach in empowering their customers’ digital journey. The company’s dedication is also reinforced as it launched 19 new models from its digital multifunction printer ApeosPort and DocuPrint series recently, to support customers in accelerating efficiency while enhancing security, document management and remote working capabilities.

To learn more about Innovation Re:Mix Forum Work Reimagined 2020, please visit Fuji Xerox Singapore’s

