FWD launches multiple new initiatives to boost protection for Hong Kong people amid the fifth wave of COVID-19

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 March 2022 – FWD Insurance (‘FWD’) announced multiple new initiatives to help customers and the Hong Kong community battle against the fifth wave of COVID-19. These initiatives include extending extra coverage for eligible customers, providing exclusive discounts on partners’ healthcare services and a suite of anti-epidemic items including rapid antigen test (‘RAT’) kits. Together with Pacific Century Group (‘PCG’), the parent company of FWD Group, FWD donated 10,000 RAT kits to its long-term community partner Hong Chi Association.

Ken Lau, FWD’s Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, said, “The fifth wave of COVID-19 is hitting Hong Kong hard, creating tremendous challenges to both the health and financial livelihoods of Hong Kong people. We’re launching these initiatives to help people focus on their and their families’ health and safety at this critical time. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and strive to stay apprised of our community’s needs to offer the best-suited health and financial protection in a flexible and timely manner.”

FWD’s new anti-COVID-19 pandemic initiatives:

1. Expanded health and financial protection for customers:

a. Vaccination protection – FWD extends its free special benefit against vaccination complications until 30 June 2022 (inclusive). Eligible customers (including online customers) of individual insurance plans [i] are entitled to extra benefits of up to HK$265,300 for covered adverse reactions to designated vaccinations [ii], with no registration required. Please visit here for more details.

b. Up to 71% off on medical check-up plans – To help needy customers better understand their health conditions before inoculating the COVID-19 vaccination, FWD extends its discount offer, up to 71% off, on potential chronic diseases health check-up plans until 30 June 2022 (inclusive). The offer is for eligible customers [iii] of all of FWD’s individual insurance products.

c. Panel doctor list expanded to video doctor consultation – In view of the increasing demand for video doctor consultation, FWD Group Medical Insurance now includes DrGo on its network doctor list, allowing members to seek telemedicine consultation safely at homes. Members can simply link their FWD Group Medical healthcare card to the DrGo platform to enjoy the Group Medical benefit.

2. Extra protection for the community –

a. Community care: FWD together with PCG have donated 10,000 RAT kits to the staff and trainees of FWD’s long-term community partner Hong Chi Association, a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, to support them on fighting the pandemic.

b. FWD MAX member benefits:

i. FWD MAX members can purchase anti-epidemic items such as oximeters, alcohol tissue and RAT kits at discounted prices or by redeeming MAX points. For details please visit the FWD MAX website.

ii. Video doctor consultation: From now until 30 April 2022 (inclusive), members who successfully register with DrGo using the “FWDMAX2022” referral code will receive a HK$200 e-voucher for DrGo consultation, plus a HK$30 e-voucher selected from Original Taste Workshop, DrGo Health Store and other mechants.

The above content does not contain the full terms and conditions of the relevant insurance plans and promotional offers. For full terms and conditions, details and risk disclosures of the relevant insurance plans and promotional offers, please refer to respective product brochures, policy documents and promotional flyers.

[i] Eligible customers refer to insureds of in-force FWD’s life individual insurance plans. Individual insurance plans include the individual insurance plans underwritten by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability), FWD Life (Hong Kong) Limited, FWD Life Assurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited, and FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited. The individual insurance plans are subject to the policy provisions. Please refer to their respective product brochures and policy provisions for details. [ii] Government-approved vaccines shall mean the vaccination for the purpose of immunisation and not correlated to vaccines administered after the onset of infection, including the first dose, subsequent doses and booster doses must be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration or Hong Kong or Macau health authorities and prescribed by a Registered Medical Practitioner and administered by the same or registered nurse of Hong Kong or Macau during the Coverage Period in any hospital, the out-patient or any offsite locations in Hong Kong or Macau. [iii] Eligible customers refer to the existing Policy Holders/Insured Persons of all of the individual insurance products (basic plans) underwritten by FWD Life Insurance (Bermuda) Company Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability), FWD Life (Hong Kong) Limited and FWD Life Assurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world.

FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau, please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

