FWD pulls off record tally at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2021 with 13 wins

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 July 2021 – FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) won 13 awards at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2021, including eight Excellence Awards and five Outstanding Awards, a remarkable tally that makes it the most awarded insurer for the fourth consecutive year.

The multiple awards were a tribute to the broad success of FWD’s holistic, company-wide branding and marketing initiatives to deliver a simpler, faster and smoother insurance journey for customers through innovation, technology, customer service and engagement, backed by a leading tied agency force.

FWD’s record-breaking wins are attributable to its pioneering health and wealth products and services that include Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) plans vCANsurance and vPrime, One stop Pan-Asian health and counselling service PREMIER THE ONEcierge and MINDcierge, the comprehensive critical illness protection Crisis XDefender Signature, and MaxFocus financial planning series. The company also earned accolades from judges for its integrated marketing campaigns, innovative AI-powered claims management system, digitalisation of agency processes, experiential lifestyle platform FWD MAX, and exceptional training programmes.

Ken Lau, FWD Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, we understand that agility and responsiveness matter more than ever. Over the past year, FWD has pivoted promptly to provide the protection and insurance services our customers need in health and wealth, offering solutions that are convenient, easy-to-understand, and effective in addressing their real-life needs in an innovative manner. These prestigious awards are a testament to our efforts, and they further motivate us to continue changing the way people feel about insurance.”

Table: List of the 13 awards won by FWD at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2021

Winner Category Award VHIS products: vCANsurance Medical Plan + vPrime Medical Plan Medical Care Excellence VHIS plans series Voluntary Health Insurance Excellence VHIS Products Promotion Campaign Integrated Marketing (Product Promotion) Excellence vPrime + PREMIER THE ONEcierge + Partnership with HKSH High Net Worth (Service) Excellence PREMIER THE ONEcierge + Partnership with HKSH + MINDcierge (Mainland China Counselling Services) Cross-border Insurance Services Excellence Max Focus Series: MaxFocus Signature and MaxFocus Achiever Education Fund Excellence “Keep going, celebrate living” Campaign Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion) Excellence AI-powered claims management system Claims Management Excellence vCANsurance Medical Plan + vPrime Medical Plan Health & Protection Outstanding Crisis XDefender Signature Innovative Product Outstanding Agent Assist Digital Transformation Strategy Outstanding FWD MAX 2.0 Customer Engagement Outstanding Tied Agency training Training Academy of the Year Outstanding

