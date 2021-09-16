GBG Named to Prestigious IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings List

Ranking marks GBG’s inaugural participation in the distinguished list

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 September 2021 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the global expert in digital identity, helping businesses prevent fraud and meet complex compliance requirements, today announces its inaugural placement as one of the top 100 financial technology providers around the globe by IDC Financial Insights, coming in at 66th position on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings.

GBG’s long-standing focus and success with the financial services industry, coupled with its record financial year performance earned GBG a coveted spot as a new entrant to the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings.

Dev Dhiman, Managing Director, APAC, says, “It’s an honour to be recognised as a new entrant amongst the top 100 fintech providers around the world. For over 30 years, GBG has served more than 20,000 customers across the globe across 70 countries, including top tier banks and fintechs in APAC. We have grown and expanded rapidly to stay abreast of rapid digital disruption and the increasing focus in AI, cloud, financial inclusion, and cross-vertical collaboration in the financial services industry.”

“GBG has upscaled and modernised our end-to-end suite of identity verification, fraud detection, and compliance technology to manage the complexity and volume of today’s financial crimes, to ensure banks and fintechs are enabled with agile and dynamic solutions to create better customer experience for consumers to onboard and transact with them.”

“This recognition is testament to our commitment to deliver seamless, real-time activation of enriched solutions to help manage emerging financial crimes better. Today, GBG’s solutions are trusted by companies large and small to make digital living simpler and safer for businesses and consumers alike,” concludes Dhiman.

The 18th annual vendor ranking represents the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. The Fortune 500-style ranking categorises and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

The inaugural placement on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings is the latest in a string of successes for GBG. These include:

“Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners.”

About GBG

GBG (AIM: GBG) offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers. Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online. Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world’s best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia’s biggest banks and European household brands. To find out more about how we help our clients establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com/apac, follow us on Twitter @gbgplc or LinkedIn.

