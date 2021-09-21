Global logistics player eyes strong growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) through strategic expansion of its fixed schedule network

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 September 2021 – GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, is extending its AirDirect service with the addition of a twice weekly flight routed London Stansted (STN)/Amsterdam (AMS)/ Hong Kong (HKG)/STN/AMS. With the new schedule coming into effect from October, GEODIS’ APAC customers will have access to almost 80 percent of European destinations within 24 hours. This new investment underscores the company’s enhanced focus on the APAC region and its commitment to serve a greater range of business verticals in Asian markets. GEODIS will in part use its new A330-300 full freighter aircraft to operate this rotation between Europe and Asia.

GEODIS expands AirDirect service between Europe and Asia with new route

As manufacturing in Asia continues to be the backbone of several key European business sectors, the requirement for exporters to secure reliable and well-priced freight forwarding services has become even more critical through the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. The new route launch comes on the heels of the introduction of GEODIS’ Shanghai to Guadalajara flight in March this year, which has improved cargo connectivity to the West Coast of the Americas. GEODIS also continues with its dedicated service from Hong Kong to Guadalajara.

The new flight will also help expand GEODIS’ operations in Asia with increased connectivity, aiming to build on its existing customer base consisting of pharmaceutical, high tech, and retail clients. The new service will offer all the existing AirDirect options of AirFast, AirFlex, and AirSave services with much needed guaranteed capacity.

“The strength of our network in Europe plays a critical role in driving our growth in APAC. Opening up new and in-demand routes to better address our customers’ needs is a pivotal element of our aim to increase our footprint in growth markets,” said Onno Boots, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS. “Our business in APAC has seen steady and significant growth over the past few years and therefore we want to add more routes into our current network.”

The new route will connect more locations in the APAC region to markets in Europe and the Americas by leveraging GEODIS’ road network in Asia. This network plays an important role in the company’s business growth in Southeast Asia. GEODIS’ cross-border trucking operations offer scheduled departures for consignments along the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok axis, with multi-modal gateway services beyond these hubs.

“While taking care of our customers’ priorities across the region, it’s very important for us, as a recognized service provider to factor in the demands of end users, who are comprised of high tech, automotive, and industrial customers,” said Chris Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub-Region at GEODIS. “Having our own network combined with our recently expanded logistics facilities gives us unparalleled security and end-to-end control over every aspect of the operation, maintaining optimal conditions for the cargo, but also ensures our customers enjoy reliable capacity for moving supply parts to production facilities or finished goods to their destinations.”

