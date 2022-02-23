George Liu, a veteran commodity trader, has been named the new Head of Derivatives at Babel Finance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 February 2022 – George Liu has been named head of derivatives at Babel Trading by crypto financial services provider Babel Finance, a newly formed role for the company’s trading arm.

The move coincides with Babel Finance’s investment in developing more complex and tailored crypto-asset financial products with traditional finance features for institutional and HNWI clients and improving internal risk control and management protocols.

George has over 15 years of expertise in commodities and metals trading and financial product structuring and has held top positions in London, Shanghai, and New York.

Because of George’s strong trading knowledge, Babel Finance’s crypto trading and lending will explore how traditional investing strategies transfer onto more widespread crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

“I warmly welcome George as he joins the firm, bringing a unique perspective and an impressive track record in trading and serving clients. With George onboard, Babel will further enhance its leading position in crypto financial product innovation and in offering more customized products for clients according to their specific risk profile and requirements,” said Del Wang, founder of Babel Finance.

Babel Finance financial services has recently launched more complex solutions to better meet the expanding demands of institutional and HNWI clients. The new offerings span from crypto market entrance tactics and position building to dip hunting, top searching, low-risk high-yield generation, and arbitrage-related strategies, as well as more discretionary management of crypto holdings.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to join Babel as cryptocurrencies become increasingly mainstream. Bitcoin, in particular, is becoming more and more closely related to growth stocks. The volatile nature of the crypto market presents us with an ideal opportunity to offer clients of different risk appetites better investment solutions as an alternative and addition to other more traditional and stable asset classes,” said George Liu.

With a monthly trading volume of US$8 billion equivalent, Babel Finance crypto trading is one of APAC’s major crypto options traders. Babel Finance’s Singapore trading team is rapidly growing, with more than 30 engineers and traders on board, many of whom, like George, come from Wall Street investment banks and trading firms. By the end of 2021, the firm’s worldwide trading volume market share will be 2% for spot trading, 3% for futures, and 15% for options, thanks to a strong position in derivatives.

About Babel Finance

Babel Finance is a global leading crypto financial services provider, offering institutional and HNWI investors professional services covering crypto lending and crypto trading. The company is backed by prominent investors, including Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, BAI Capital, Zoo Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and NGC Ventures. With a business focus in Asia and a business headquarters in Singapore, Babel Finance has established close cooperative relationships with major global exchanges, custodians, investment funds, and mining institutions.

