Global C-Pop star Tia Lee unveils #EmpowerHer campaign following record-breaking success of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 20 December 2022 –C-Pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen has been receiving global attention for her new single “GOODBYE PRINCESS“ and the record-breaking the pre-release animation campaign that accompanied it. The music video has received XXX views and the pre-release campaign attracted over XXX views across social media.PRINCESS is a note to Tia’s old self as she bids farewell to the past, and reinvents herself. The #EmpowerHer campaign centres on the theme of female empowerment and aims to encourage women around the world to believe in themselves and reach their potential.

To celebrate the successful release and push for positive change, Tia Lee has announced the launch of her #EmpowerHer campaign. Tia has partnered with four inspiring charitable organisations that have shown their commitment to this brilliant cause. The four charities are Beats By Girlz, Daughters of Tomorrow, Teen’s Key, and Women in Music.

As part of the #EmpowerHer campaign Tia will donate up to HK$3.8 million, to be split amongst the partner organisations. Total donations to each charity will be based on the number of views that the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video receives on YouTube. The campaign pays a tribute to International Women’s Day on 8 March, 2023.

About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee Yu Fen, born in Taipei, is a global C-pop star, film and television actress, and fashion model and icon. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue’s social media channels.

