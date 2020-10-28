HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 October, 2020 – GS1 Hong Kong has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HKABAEIMA (Hong Kong Alliance for Built Asset & Environment Information and Management Associations), which is the Hong Kong chapter of buildingSMART, to enable the construction industry to benefit from the combined expertise of both organisations through the use of standards and services they deliver.

Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK (left) and Ada Fung, President of HKABAEIMA (right) signed a MoU to advance global standards in the construction sector.

The use of global buildingSmart and GS1 standards, in particular for product instance identification and exchange of product data, is critical in addressing today’s challenges of digitalisation in the construction sector.

This agreement further strengthens the benefits of open standards-based interoperability throughout the building and infrastructure value chain and lifecycle, and the broader application of digital product information. With shared visions and goals, the aim of this MoU is to jointly expand the breadth and depth of the standards that are developed and maintained in their respective communities.

“As a vendor-neutral and not-for-profit body that leads the development of open digital information flows across the built asset economy, we uphold the Vision of buildingSMART to enable full benefits from digital ways of working in the built asset industry; and we uphold the Vision of the HKABAEIMA to foster societal collaboration for smarter information management across built asset and environment. I look forward to collaborating closer with GS1 Hong Kong to advance the frontiers of built asset industry, helping to enable digital transformation for Smart City development,” said Ada Fung, President of HKABAEIMA cum Chair of Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART.

“GS1 standards for identification and product data exchange enhance supply chain efficiency, enabling interoperability between actors in BIM processes. The standards build the foundation for life cycle traceability of building materials, which supports the construction industry with better authentication, enhanced compliance and increased sustainability,” Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong said. “We are honoured to collaborate with HKABAEIMA in strengthening open standards and interoperability throughout the supply chain, driving the digital transformation of Hong Kong’s construction sector.”

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for “Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Currently, GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.

About HKABAEIMA:

Hong Kong Alliance of Built Asset & Environment Information Management Associations (HKABAEIMA) is founded by three associations [i.e., Hong Kong Geographic Information System Association (HKGISA), Hong Kong Institute of Civil and Building Information Management (HKICBIM) and The Hong Kong Institute of Building Information Modelling (HKIBIM)] which are specialised in Information Management for Built Asset and Environment industries.

The Alliance forms a platform to gather all experts and professionals in Information Management for sharing their experience and collaborating to develop cross-discipline information flow for a better integration of the use of information within our built asset industry and realize the full societal, environmental and economic benefits of open sharable infrastructure and building asset information into commercial and institutional processes worldwide. Our vision is to proactively facilitate the active use and dissemination of open data standards enabling infrastructure and building asset data and lifecycle processes to improving the value achieved from investments in built assets and enhance opportunities for growth in the following levels:

(1) Industry level: To connect information management communities across built asset and environment industries.

(2) Society level: To serve society by building capacity, sharing experience and enabling information exchange.

(3) Global level: To drive digital transformation in line with global development.

The openBIM approach promoted by buildingSMART targets to enhance interdisciplinary communication using industry-standard exchange methodologies and streamline the information sharing and collaboration process. HKABAEIMA sees the openBIM potential and opens an opportunity to local and global practitioners to learn, to share and to interchange with each other to empower the development of a sustainable BIM roadmap.

Currently, HKABAEIMA cum Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART have more than 30 members that are corporations, educational institutions, or societies. GS1 HK is one of our Corporation Members and our associations currently have more than 2,000 members since established in November 2019.

For more information about HKABAEIMA, please visit www.hkabaeima.org