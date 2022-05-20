Guild 22, Hong Kong’s first blockchain game guild, begins operation

Gamified finance is gaining traction and the blockchain game industry is experiencing strong growth, with its value reaching HK$78 billion

Offers free workshops and seminars to promote and democratise blockchain game on 22 May, the Guild 22 day

Blockchain and Game-Fi expert Ronald Chiu offers play-to-earn tips onsite

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 May 2022 – Playing video games is an investment nowadays as players can play to earn throughout the process. Hong Kong’s first blockchain game guild “Guild 22” has begun operation and 22 May has been scheduled as “Guild 22 Day”. The guild is launching a three-day event from 20 to 22 May at Metacade located at Russell Street, Causeway Bay.

The event “Guild 22 Blockchian Game-Fi Experience Days” is Guild 22’s first large-scale public function. Ronald Chiu, founder of Guild 22 and Hong Kong’s Game-Fi pioneer, will attend the event to introduce the guild’s roadmap to gaming enthusiasts and offers free consulting services about cryptocurrencies, blockchain, Game-Fi, and NFT to the public.

Game-Fi has become very popular in recent years. Guild 22, officially established in December 2021, consists of a team of experts boasting in-depth knowledge and background in cryptocurrencies and finance, and a group of passionate young video game players. So far, Guild 22 has invested more than HK$10 million in programme development and digital assets. It also strives to attract like-minded players to become members, hoping to expand the game player circle.

Currently, Guild 22 offers a variety of popular games, including Axie Infinity, Pegaxy, Cyball, CEBG, DefiLand, Splinterlands, STEPN, to name a few. It has a deep understanding of the blockchain and Game-Fi economy.

Ronald Chiu, one of the founders of Guild 22 and pioneer of Hong Kong’s Game-Fi, said, “The play-to-earn model stemmed from the Southeast Asian market with many players there earning an income up to three times more than their jobs. Due to differences in living standards, play-to-earn has not yet made a big impact in Hong Kong. However, as down-to-earth game STEPN has gained popularity, in addition to AAA games that are set to be rolled out, many advanced gamers start focusing on the combination of the traditional gaming industry and the blockchain technology, bringing economic changes to the gaming industry.”

It’s unimaginable to earn more than HK$10,000 a month as blockchain games gain popularity across the globe



Ronald unveils that there will be several pillars when it comes to the future development of Guild 22, including game testing, gamified financial promotion, and game player community maintenance. “We believe that the current gamified financial market is only in its infancy. It is expected that it will become more mature and further consolidated in the upcoming two years. As Hong Kong’s first blockchain game guild, Guild 22 can connect traditional gamers to gamified finance. Since blockchain games have gradually integrated into people’s lives, Hong Kong players can learn more about the evolution and development of gamified finance and blockchain games through Guild 22 in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, the market size of blockchain games grew from zero to HK$19.5 billion in 2021. Ronald predicts that it could grow to HK$78 billion by 2023. Taking the blockchain game STEPN as an example, players only need to buy a pair of digital asset sneakers (about US$1,000 to US$1,200) in advance to earn about US$60 a day. All calculations are based on the gamers’ stamina and in-game digital currency every day. They can earn about US$1,860 a month.

Guild 22 has scheduled 22 May as the Guild 22 day. It also launched its first large-scale public event “Guild 22 blockchain game play-to-earn trail” from 20 to 22 May. During the event, Ronald will introduce the guild’s plans and play-to-earn tips to games in collaboration with Kimi Chiu. Professionals will also teach the visitors to establish a crypto wallet on-site, bringing them to the Game-Fi journey.

Kimi also says that the play-to-earn feature greatly benefits gamers. She comments, “As a gamer, we can earn rewards and income from the games. We can even win a fair amount of the right to vote. Thereby, we can affect the development of the game. I also heard that I can earn more money by working after joining the guild. Moreover, the props and equipment in the game are all unique NFT assets. They are not only collectibles but also can be traded in the market to earn extra income. Who said that playing games is a waste of time?”

Gamers who come to experience can try the P2E shootout game EV.IO on the spot. By using their shooting skills, they have a chance to win the “Guild 22 Jackpot” of 500 USDT. Gamers will also be awarded an NFT after becoming a Guild 22 member. Moreover, they can also participate in the Axie Infinity Challenge hosted by HKGameFi and compete for the prize money worth $1000 USDT offered by Guild 22. Gamers who are interested in learning about Guild 22 and getting to know Game-Fi should not miss this opportunity.

Guild 22 Blockchain Game-Fi Experience Days

Date： 20 to 22 May, 2022

Time： 12noon to 9pm

Location： Metacade, No.38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay

About Game-Fi

The term Game-Fi（gamified finance）can be traced back to 2019, when Mary Ma, chief strategy officer of MixMarvel, first proposed the concept of “integrating financial elements into games”. After her mention, games are not pure entertainment anymore.

The development of gamified finance has become more common and globalised in recent years. In October 2021, blockchain game company Axie Infinity completed a Series B funding round, raising US$152 million and has accumulated revenue of US$1.35 billion so far.

According to the statistics provided by blockchain game platform service provider Blockchaingamer, the total investment in Game-Fi has exceeded US$2.5 billion at the moment.

According to Dapp data tracking platform DappRadar and Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), the total investment in 2022 will reach US$10 billion.

Statistics of the Digital Report 2020 global report show that there are a total of more than 3.5 billion gamers across the globe, while the average daily gaming time is 1 hour and 10 minutes. Hong Kong ranks 18th in the world (55 minutes), compared with Japan (27 minutes), which ranks 42 nd .

Using STEPN as an example, players only need to buy a pair of digital asset sneakers (about US$1,000 to US$1,200) and they can earn about US$60 a day. All calculations are based on the gamers’ stamina and in-game digital currency every day.

About Guild 22

Game-Fi has become very popular in recent years. Guild 22, officially established in December 2021, consists of a team of experts boasting in-depth knowledge and background in cryptocurrencies and finance, and a group of passionate young video game players. The guild is different from its counterparts in Southeast Asian markets, as Guild 22 focuses more on players’ level and automated fintech instead of blindly pursuing the number of gamers. Moving forward, Guild 22 will also continue to attract the younger generations to co-develop the blockchain and traditional gaming markets, and cooperate with the technical team to develop data analysis systems. It will also operate from the perspective of digital asset management and strive for the most profitable transactions.

Moreover, Guild 22 is planning to collaborate with local universities to launch a wide variety of activities in order to reach out to the younger generations. Apart from recruiting talented gamers, we hope to include people who are interested in the gaming market.

About Ronald Chiu

As one of the founders of Guild 22 and chairman of Pong Group, Ronald owns the PONGConnect Technology Innovation Industry. His innovation includes Beer Pong, an electronic scoring table. A pioneer of Hong Kong’s Game-Fi and a dedicated mobile gamer, Ronald had a deep understanding of the traditional gaming model and gamified finance model. He is optimistic about the future of blockchain games and has made a seven-figure investment in Guild 22. In the future, he will multiply his investment, using Guild 22 to bring Hong Kong players to go abroad and learn more about the evolution and development of gamified finance and blockchain games.