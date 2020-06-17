Hang Lung Properties Debuts Partnership with Mastercard in “ONLife” Campaign

Digitalizing Shopping, Dining, Learning, Traveling

Kickoff by GRWTH with “Dream Rewards” at Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape

“Dreams · Chaser” Open House Offers Free Trial Lessons that Help Explore Children’s Interests

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 June 2020 – The COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months has made the internet and online platforms becoming an indispensable part of our life. Digitalization impacts every aspect of our daily life, allowing us to manage various tasks in the comfort of our homes. In light of this, Hang Lung Properties joins forces with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, to launch the year-long “ONLife” campaign – from June 22, 2020 through May 31, 2021 – bringing a series of e-privileges to patrons that cover shopping, dining, learning, and traveling.

Ms. Bella Chhoa (left), Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties and Ms. Helena Chen (right), Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, announced the partnership to launch the year-long “ONLife” campaign – bringing e-privileges to patrons that cover shopping, dining, learning, and traveling.

For more photos, please download from this link.

With the summer vacation just around the corner, Hang Lung kicks off the campaign with learning. In collaboration with education platform GRWTH, a new feature page Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape will be published on GRWTH App. A two-week virtual open house from June 22, 2020 through July 5, 2020 with the theme “Dreams · Chaser” will be held, offering a series of complimentary lessons and enrollment discounts. An additional HK$50 or HK$20 discount will apply if enrolled and paid on GRWTH App with spending over HK$300 or HK$100 using Mastercard card. Stay tuned, parents and kids!

Bella Chhoa, Director – Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, shares details about this exciting partnership between Hang Lung, Mastercard and GRWTH. “With the continuous success of Hang Lung’s Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape, we would like to escalate the efficiency of the learning experience for parents and students by adding technology elements in the courses. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard and GRWTH, and bring Hang Lung’s patrons many exclusive experiences. As always, we will adhere to Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape’s longtime commitment to education and to nurturing the future leaders of our society.”

In parallel with the two-week “Dreams · Chaser” open house, Hang Lung is giving out travel-related perks. Upon spending at Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza by using Mastercard card, patrons are entitled to a HK$50 e-coupon for use on the taxi-booking app HKTaxi. This surely streamlines patrons’ journey and provides a convenient solution to traveling around Hong Kong.

“Mastercard is committed to supporting Hongkongers’ everyday needs and is leading the transition to the era of digital payments through the convergence of innovation and digital lifestyles. Mastercard believes the partnership with Hang Lung Properties in the ONLife campaign will bring cardholders a fast, safe and secure cashless payment experience, which leads us one step forward to a digitalized lifestyle,” said Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard.

A multitude of privileges pertinent to shopping and dining will follow soon. Stay tuned!

*Terms and conditions apply to the aforementioned promotion offers.

“ONLife · Learning”

“Dreams · Chaser” Virtual Open House on GRWTH with Dream Rewards Trilogy and Curated Classes

A Hong Kong start-up founded by a group of leading EduTech gurus, GRWTH is an education platform that is guided by the principle, “Exploring Aspirations with Young Minds for an Enriched Future”. As such, it aids children to find their interests in classes that best suit their interests, abilities and potential. From June 22, 2020 through May 31, 2021, a new feature page Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape will curate a series of classes to be published on GRWTH App, where users can easily sign up on GRWTH App.

Details on “Dreams · Chaser” Open House on GRWTH

A two-week virtual open house from June 22, 2020 through July 5, 2020 with the theme “Dreams · Chaser” will be held, offering a series of complimentary lessons and enrollment discounts.





Dream Rewards Trilogy:

1. Download the GRWTH App and “like” the Facebook page of Amoy Plaza or Kornhill. Visit the customer services center and redeem a gift, free trial lesson or merchant coupon of your choice. Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.

2. During the open house, enroll in a class offered at Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape, on GRWTH App or by visiting the Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape. With the receipt (printed or electronic), redeem a movie voucher and a tenant’s cash voucher. Limited quantities; first-come, first-served. An additional HK$50 or HK$20 discount will apply if enrolled and paid on GRWTH App with spending over HK$300 or HK$100 using Mastercard card.

3. During the open house, enroll in a class offered at Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape, on GRWTH App or by visiting the Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape. Upon presentation of the class receipt, together with a maximum of two e-payment slips – with a total amount of HK$500 or more spent at any other merchant(s) – patrons will be able to redeem a HK$100 cash coupon to Monopoly Dreams Hong Kong. With payment made by Mastercard card, the first 100 patrons could redeem an e-coupon of HK$50 for use on the taxi-booking app HKTaxi. Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.

Register now, please download GRWTH App: http://onelink.to/grwth

For more details: https://bit.ly/3ffvYDg

^ Limited quantities; first-come, first-served.

* No prior notice will be given shall changes arise to the promotional event above.

* Terms and conditions apply to the redemption activity. For more information, please refer to the promotional materials in store or consult with the concierge.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Mastercard is the sole corporate donor to the Mastercard Impact Fund.

About Amoy Plaza

Pamper yourself in an unexpected world of delight and extravagance at Amoy Plaza, an entirely unique mall experience. Located at the Kowloon East transportation hub, Amoy Plaza is highly accessible, with parking spaces available for your added convenience. The elegant three-story mall may seem large in scale but it is fully integrated so as to provide an ideal one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub with nearly 300 shops. Adding to the charm, open pedestrian areas offer a pleasant outdoors ambience.

Please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmoyPlazaHK

Instagram: https://instagram.com/amoyplazahk





About Kornhill Plaza

Conveniently located at East of Hong Kong Island and atop MTR Taikoo Station, Kornhill Plaza houses a quality lifestyle shopping arcade anchored by AEON STYLE, serviced apartments with superior management and services, an office tower and the Kornhill Learnscape, offering leisure-learning facilities for youngsters. From exquisite gourmet food and relaxing cafes to cinemas and bookstores, Kornhill Plaza caters to the desires of every family looking for a kaleidoscopic lifestyle and sheer enjoyment.

For more details, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KornhillPlaza/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kornhillplaza

About Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape

Amoy · Kornhill Learnscape, one of Hong Kong’s largest one-stop learning and activity platforms, is comprised of over 60 educational and event organizations and promotes diversified learning and consolidated knowledge through its wide-ranging courses. It caters to the need for holistic education in children and adolescents. “Learnscape” stands for Learning Landscape; it aims to allow learners to acquire knowledge in a natural environment, in which their potential is realized and stretched.