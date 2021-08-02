HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 August 2021 – Hang Lung Properties has been awarded the “2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Model Award” at the 10th China Finance Summit, recognizing its long-term commitment to corporate social responsibility and promoting community investment and sustainable development for the community – a tangible expression of the company’s motto, We Do It Well.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “As a leading real estate developer, Hang Lung pursues sustainable growth by connecting our customers and communities. Our 2030 sustainability goals and targets are an operational priority, helping us on our path become one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world. An integral part of our corporate culture is the distilling of our concern for “caring about people” through all levels of the organization. In all our endeavors, from talent cultivation and employee wellbeing to environmental protection and community engagement, we are committed to creating shared value for all our stakeholders. To this end, we encourage our employees to be actively involved in volunteer activities, and continuously commit our resources to sustainable community investment initiatives.”

Hang Lung has always been committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities and established the “Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team” in Hong Kong in 2012 to take the lead in community projects. In addition to Hong Kong, currently all 11 projects across the company’s Mainland portfolio encompassing Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou, have formed teams of local volunteers with a focus on youth development and education, elderly services, and environment protection. Leveraging its corporate resources and the generous commitment of its staff, the company hopes to build an inclusive and diverse society. In the past year alone, Hang Lung As One received the support of close to 1,700 members, who participated in over 100 service programs, reaching over 20,000 beneficiaries and contributing over 13,000 service hours. To commemorate the company’s anniversary in a meaningful way, our volunteer teams consisting of staff and their family members, friends, and tenants, will join forces in a nation-wide volunteer activity every September.

Volunteerism is part of the Hang Lung corporate culture. By providing opportunities to serve, training, and due recognition, the company encourages staff, along with their family members and friends, to join volunteer programs to address social needs. The “2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Model Award” and the “2020 Public Welfare Practice Award” previously awarded at the 10th China Charity Festival are an encouraging recognition of the company’s commitment and its people’s dedication to community investment.

The “2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Model Award” was presented by the China Finance Summit. Established in 2012, the China Finance Summit is one of the most influential events in China’s economic field and celebrates its 10th edition this year. It covers a range of programs including talks, executive conversation, and a sharing section with more than 1,000 representatives from the business, politics, academia, and media sectors to explore the driving forces of China’s economic development.

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.

