Here's How Expo 2020's Saudi Pavilion Celebrated The Kingdom's 90th National Day
Expo2020
The video was a collaborative effort between two of Saudi Arabia’s most renowned artists Nugamshi, a calligrapher who painted words and phrases of the national anthem in his signature, contemporary style. 

It added depth and importance to the meaning behind the lyrics of the anthem while opera singer, Sawsan Al Bahiti, performed a special rendition of the country’s national anthem. Her voice radiated strength, optimism and power into the anthems lyrics.

 Not only did the video showcase local talent, but also focused on the ambition and patriotism that reflects what it means to be Saudi.

 

The KSA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is getting ready for the launch of the event next year with big plans to showcase its culture, talent, and heritage; the pavilion will also be a space to reflect on the country’s goals and vision for the future.

Arabian Post