Hikvision Partners with the Institute of Technical Education in Singapore to Build the “Classroom of the Future”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 March 2022 – Hikvision, a world leading IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, announced it worked together with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore to open its “Classroom of the Future”. During this collaboration, Hikvision provided cutting-edge solutions and technologies to create a futuristic classroom environment with an enhanced educational experience for both students and teachers.

Hikvision has equipped ITE’s “Classroom of the Future” with its forward-looking smart classroom system, consisting of recording servers, teacher cameras, smart interactive displays, and digital signage, creating a more immersive and advanced virtual learning experience. Teacher cameras and smart interactive displays greatly enhance class engagement, and recording of lessons makes high-quality instructional videos easily accessible for the students. Educational digital signage displays important information to students in a timely and efficient manner.

The partnership also includes the deployment of a Hikvision intelligent security solution that helps ITE increase its overall campus safety. The solution includes an intelligent parking system within ITE’s campus, and body-worn cameras for ITE’s student guidance officers.

“ITE and Hikvision have collaborated to transform a physical classroom into a “Classroom of the Future” using Hikvision’s leading-edge technology. This setup enhances our students’ learning experience both on-campus as well as when they are using home-based learning. ITE is thankful to Hikvision for this partnership and looks forward to future collaborations with other innovative projects,” said Dr. Yek Tiew Ming, Principal of ITE College East.

“It’s a good opportunity to work with ITE and to offer our intelligent technologies and a wealth of solutions to build the smart classroom and protect the campus. We will continue to provide more tailored products and solutions in the future to match the needs of customers and end users in the education industry.” said Ben Mao, Country Manager of Hikvision Singapore.

