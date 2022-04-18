How Can I Create a More Cozy Home for My Family to Live In?

Did you know that the home renovation market might grow by as much as 4% by the end of 2022?

With remote work more widely available than ever before, homeowners are looking for ways to upgrade the space that they’re spending so much of their time in.

While home renovation projects play a huge role in homeowner satisfaction, you also need to craft an environment that fits your needs. If you’re looking to build a perfect cozy home to unwind in after a long day’s work, it can be difficult to know just what you need to do to achieve this feel.

Luckily, we’ve put together a few ways for you to upgrade your personal space and turn it into the cozy haven of your dreams. Keep reading to learn more!

Choose the Right Lighting

Smart homeowners know that coziness isn’t just about what you bring into your home, but also how you show it off. The kind of lighting you choose can make all the difference between an inviting, relaxing home and a fluorescent, sterile nightmare.

When purchasing light bulbs, opt for warm, yellow light instead of white light. These days, even LEDs should come in a variety of lighting tones, so there’s no reason not to choose the lighting tone that’s best for you.

Wherever possible, use lamps, string lights, and other ambient lighting options instead of overhead lighting. In the evenings and during the winter, this warm glow will mimic the natural lighting outside, giving your eyes a chance to rest while still filling the room with enough light to see by.

Fill Your Home With Cozy Objects

Throw pillows, blankets, and cozy rugs can transform even the most impersonal of houses into a warm, comforting space. For kids, stuffed animals and fuzzy blankets are great choices for providing them with both physical and emotional warmth.

Fill your space with items of varying textures. Layer several different kinds of throw blankets on your couch. Choose kitchen and bathroom towels that maximize the cozy factor in your home.

Well-chosen greenery can also add a surprising amount of warmth to your home. Depending on the aesthetic you’re going for and the time you have available to tend to them, you might go for flowering plants, succulents, or even a countertop herb garden for your kitchen.

Fill the Space With Meaning

Sometimes, cozy isn’t just about adding physical warmth and softness into your home. Emotionally meaningful decorations and other objects can add a lot of comfort to your space too.

Especially for first-time home buyers, filling your space with things that hold a special meaning for you will transform your space from a house into a home.

Place your heirlooms and family photos in prominent locations. If you have kids, hang up their art projects and display their treasures. Invite them to help you choose the objects that adorn your space and where to place them.

Start Fresh

Sometimes, no matter what you do, the space you’re working with is…well, less than comfortable to begin with. In that case, you made need to change your environment altogether.

Buying a home right now is tough, even under the best of circumstances. If you’re not ready to make the leap to purchase a new home, check out this list of rental properties; one of them could be your temporary home while you search for your forever cozy space!

Create a Cozy Home Today

Now you know some of the ways that you can turn your living space into the cozy home that you desire. Whether you change the lighting, the decor, or the space itself, you’re just one change away from having your dream home.

Also published on Medium.