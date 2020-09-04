HUAX, a digital asset trading platform has surpassed more than 1 million registered users across 200 countries and regions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 September 2020 – HUA Exchange “HUAX” has registered over 1 million users, across 200 countries and regions. HUAX (Hua Exchange) is a digital asset trading platform, registered in Cayman Island. With the key mission of “Your own Exchange, You can Trust”, HUAX is currently offering traders with the lowest transaction fees, a cutting-edge security system, and deep liquidity trades for digital assets, over-the-counter and derivatives products.

HUAX sophisticated order execution engine provides retail and institutional investors access to low fees and digital assets markets around the world. HUAX service individual investors, institutional investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, and financial advisors. The team’s decades of focus on building technology and high-frequency trading automation has enabled HUAX to equip clients with a low latency trading platform to manage and trade their investment portfolios, with the highest standards in compliance and security protocols.

HUAX currently lists more than 30 popular digital assets trading pairs, crypto derivatives products, and OTC platforms. These allow investors to increase their digital assets portfolio, through US Dollar, Malaysia Ringgit, Renminbi, and more local payment methods. HUAX operates with a dedicated team of customer service support operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week to deliver a high-speed, secure, and reliable digital asset trading platform. In the product pipeline, HUAX will introduce a range of decentralized financial products, tokenized assets, and stable coins, for greater mainstream participation in cryptocurrencies.

“Compared to other digital trading platforms, HUAX has two main advantages, a strong community, and ecosystem development aspect. HUAX has established partnerships with local community partners across various countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, Indonesia, and more. Collaboration with local communities to customize specific products and development according to the needs of the local market. HUAX also provides the highest, up to 60% transaction fee rebates for community partners and strives to achieve an exchange that allows various communities to participate and develop together.” said Lei Hua, Co-Founder of HUA Exchange. “HUAX in conjunction with other ecosystem partners of its group can provide one-stop services for project parties. Besides, HUA capital under the HUAX group can provide multi-dimensional ecosystem support and capital assistance to project parties. To support them to achieve an ecosystem development and win-win situation for all parties”.

Building from the ground up, HUAX combines its proprietary trading engine with leading cold wallet custody solutions, to deliver a scalable and reliable trading platform experience globally. Simple onboarding with HUAX for liquidity partners and market-making partners via encryption protocol have been made possible. “HUAX delivers a highly secure and scalable trading system, with world-class security frameworks and tools in place. Ensuring large volume orders can be processed at a rate of thousands of transactions per second. With a good sense of the local market and local regulatory requirement to build a global trading platform, the team is constantly innovating and flexible in our approach to meet the regulatory needs and fast-moving cryptocurrencies market” said Vincent Daniel, CTO, HUAX Global Technology Limited.

About HUAX Exchange

HUAX is the next generation of a digital exchange platform, part of HUAX Global Technology Limited registered in Cayman Island. HUAX specializes in developing leading-edge blockchain technology and digital asset management tools. The HUAX team has extensive experience in highly available and highly secure global infrastructure for some of the world’s fastest-growing technology companies. HUAX’s goal is to deliver a next generation trading platform, providing low transaction fees, high security, and deep liquidity for a wide range of digital assets. https://www.huax.com/