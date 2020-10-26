Huntkey Launches Sales Campaign – Sourcing Season 2020

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 October 2020 – Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, recently launched its latest sales campaign – the Sourcing Season 2020. The campaign will be from Oct. 09th to Dec. 31st, 2020, which is targeted at Huntkey’s global business partners (distributors) by offering them special deals and the lowest product prices.

During the campaign period, not only can Huntkey’s distributors enjoy buy-then-get-for-free deals, but also they can get the lowest prices than usual in this year. The campaign covers a wide range of products, and the hot-selling items in Vietnam – the GS series PC power supplies are included.

Huntkey is a top player of PC power supply in Asia, and the GS series power supplies are Huntkey’s core items that are specifically built for global markets. They have gained favorable feedback from the markets for their high performance and affordable prices. They include models of GS450, GS500, GS550, GS600 and GS700. They are 80 Plus listed (meaning high energy efficiency) and designed with the maximum power output from 350 watts to 600 watts to meet the needs for working, studying, watching videos and playing video games.

The GS series power supplies are made using high quality components. To enhance power output efficiency and increase the performance and stability of the users’ system, they are designed with Active PFC, dual forward topology and double EMI filters. They are 80 Plus certified and tested with a energy efficiency exceeding 85% at 50% load, and up to 82% at 20% and 100% load. Less heat generation means lower electricity bills.

To achieve extraordinary heat dissipation and soundless performance, the GS series power supplies are equipped with a 120mm temperature control fan, which can operate more smoothly without friction and control the rotating speed intelligently, providing the user an extremely silent environment. To minimize the risk of damages from bad circumstances like short circuit, over voltage, under voltage and over current, they are equipped with multiple protections include Short Circuit Protection(SCP), Over Voltage Protection(OVP), Under Voltage Protection(UVP) and Over Current Protection(OCP).

Apart from PC power supplies, the campaign also covers monitors, surge protectors, power strips, air purifiers, laptop adapters and PD chargers. According to the campaign policies, Huntkey will give away its products for free after their distributors place orders accordingly. For different product categories, Huntkey sets up various giveaway rules. However, the higher the order amount, the more free products that distributor will get. Apart from the above, Huntkey will also lower its product prices on its main categories. Huntkey’s distributors are assured that they can enjoy the lowest price within the whole year.

“The campaign is a cost-effective chance for the distributors to prepare inventory for the upcoming new year or Christmas holidays,” according to Huntkey’s Marketing Director. “In spite of the current world economic downturn and instability, Huntkey is continuing with supporting its partners.”

To learn more about Huntkey, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of power strips, surge protectors, power supplies, adapters, chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer’s Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.