Huubap Helps SMEs Go Digital With IMDA-Approved Workforce Management Software, King of Time

Leading Japanese cloud system provides up to 70% funding support for companies to optimise workflow

Added benefits of managing staggered shifts and employee movement tracking

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 October 2020 – Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now defray the costs of implementing a reliable workforce management system with the adoption of King of Time by Huubap. Under approval from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Japan’s number one HR cloud system is offered under the Productivity Solutions Grant with a maximum of 70% funding support.

With the need of SMEs to improve productivity and optimise workflow especially during a period of prolonged uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, King of Time offers a seamless entry point for them to go digital without incurring excessive costs or wasted time.

Simplifying Workflow

King of Time’s cloud-based attendance system requires only a PC and an internet connection. All stakeholders including HR, managers and employees can easily access data in real time on their browser from any authorised point of access. An integrated cloud system is especially useful since telecommuting and shift arrangements remain the norm.

Mr Kazuyuki Okuhata, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Huubap, says: “SMEs are key drivers of the Singapore economy and they need to be well-equipped to improve operations, especially for industries that are harder hit by the pandemic. We hope that the adoption of King of Time as part of their innovation initiatives will help them to optimise workflow in the face of limited resources and manpower.”

The accessibility of the system makes leave application, rostering and approvals fuss-free and time-saving. Features such as flexible work hours management, staggered shifts, employee tracking, overtime requests and leave management are customisable to industry and company-specific needs.

King of Time’s clients span industries such as F&B, automation, hospitality and retail. Renowned patisserie Chateraise with outlets all across the world benefits especially from the software’s global compatibility usage. King of Time allows the company to manage multiple global locations via one centralised master account.

Ariel Lee, Director of Sunpark of the Chateraise franchise, endorses that King of Time “effectively reduces the time taken to do payroll by 70%. Staff work hours are now also able to be ascertained by the biometric system.”

Especially for industries like manufacturing, retail and F&B that require more time attendance, the adoption of King of Time helps companies to seamlessly transit into digital solutions. The streamlining of operations by removing menial, manual and laborious tasks reduces man-hours and costs drastically, offering companies a much-needed hand in their productivity upgrading efforts.

Training, Set-Up and Hardware Costs Covered

Five versions of King of Time are available for subsidy, catering for 20 to up to 150 users. Subsidised rates under the grant cover training, set-up and hardware to help companies through the initial set-up of transitioning to digital solutions. This is also the most expensive and time-consuming phase.

“SMEs need to quickly adopt a robust and trusted time attendance system without accumulating additional stress on their finances. As a pre-approved vendor that has undergone stringent tests and checks by government bodies, we are able to offer our expertise in attendance management with established network security and service standards,” Kazuyuki adds.

King of Time dominates the attendance management cloud market in Japan with 1,800,000 users and over 23,000 companies (as of October 2020). Constrained by government-imposed lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements due to the pandemic, companies in Japan and Southeast Asia contributed to an 11% increase in subscribers this year alone.

As one of the supportable solutions under the Productivity Solutions Grant, King of Time will help even more local companies improve their business operations to tide through the pandemic and ride into the digital economy.

The initial set-up fee for King of Time is from SGD 500 and the monthly fee stands at SGD 3 per user.

Huubap is offering a 30-day free trial of King of Time with full features available. Companies can apply for the trial on the website and receive assistance from the support team with set-up and operation.

For more information about Huubap and King of Time, please visit: www.huubap.com.

To contact Huubap, please call +65 6690 8821 or email in to [email protected].

For more information about Productivity Solutions Grant, please visit:

https://www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/financial-assistance/grants/for-local-companies/productivity-solutions-grant

About Huubap

Huubap was established in 2015 as a subsidiary of Human Technologies, Inc. (H&T) in Singapore. Huubap localises, sells and supports “King of Time” (KoT) for Southeast Asian countries. KoT is H&T’s main product which has grown into the leading cloud attendance management system in the market. On top of the software, Huubap provides solutions that improve productivity of organisations, such as tools for streamlining personnel, payroll management and paperless work efficiency tools. The Huubap team spans across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Japan and other countries, and are unified by a multinational and multiethnic team culture. With its global perspective to drive product improvement and sales support, Huubap aims to become the cloud HR company with top share in the ASEAN region.

www.huubap.com