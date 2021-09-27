Hyperloop to debut full-scale cargo pod

Virgin Hyperloop revealed that they will be showcasing a full-scale hyperloop cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod as part of DP World’s FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.

“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop.“Hyperloop is poised to revolutionize the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”

Upon arrival to the FLOW pavilion, visitors will see a full-scale commercial cargo pod replica, which measures nearly 10 meters long. Once in the pavilion, guests will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod complete with production intent finishes to see what a future journey on hyperloop will feel like. Surrounding the pod, visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos, and models.

“World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations for centuries, so we are honored to showcase hyperloop technology on this global stage with DP World,” said Josh Giegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Virgin Hyperloop.“I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond.”

The pavilion opens as part of Expo 2020 on 1 October 2021 and runs through 31 March 2022.